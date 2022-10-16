X

    Patrick Mahomes Knocked for 'Awful' INT in Chiefs' Loss to Josh Allen, Bills

    Erin WalshOctober 16, 2022

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts to a penalty call against the Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
    AP Photo/Ed Zurga

    The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Buffalo Bills 24-20 on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium to drop to 4-2 on the season, and it was a disappointing loss as Patrick Mahomes and Co. had the opportunity to win the game late in the fourth quarter.

    After the Bills scored to make it a 24-20 game, the Chiefs got the ball back with 1:04 remaining on the clock. However, Mahomes tossed an interception with 56 seconds remaining, giving the ball back to Buffalo, which went on to close out the win.

    Mahomes, who completed 25 of 40 passes for 338 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions and finished with a 85.2 passer rating, was ripped for throwing an "awful" interception with the game on the line:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    MAHOMES INT! BILLS WIN 😱<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/zo0mqTffQz">pic.twitter.com/zo0mqTffQz</a>

    Steven Ruiz @theStevenRuiz

    oh that's awful pat

    Daniel Pugsley @danielpugsley_

    Bad decision from Mahomes but great anticipation on the pick. And Von Miller has been unreal late in this game. Likely AFC Championship game rematch? <a href="https://t.co/RCZNy6RTmB">https://t.co/RCZNy6RTmB</a>

    Ariel Gonzalez @Guyzer2413

    It took Mahomes making the dumbest of throws to beat him. He’s just fine lol. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KCvsBUF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KCvsBUF</a>

    Jake Douthat @jakedouthat

    Man that game just sucks. It really felt like Mahomes just casually threw that away.

    Dave Keil @d_keil11

    Mahomes lost them the game. <a href="https://t.co/H1YfHW0ccs">https://t.co/H1YfHW0ccs</a>

    DeVintage® @realdevintage

    Mahomes come on dawg

    Caribbean Jason Pitts @ShowTimeRick

    Mahomes misses Tyreek

    Jose Perez @SoonerInThe208

    That interception is going to haunt Mahomes

    Joe Dearing @JKnKC

    Mahomes 2 INT's today remind me a lot of last year when he was turnover prone while trying to do too much...

    Texas Pete @Mr_MSG

    Probably one of the worst games I've seen Mahomes play and they still had a chance to win it.

    Kansas City's loss to Buffalo could prove to be significant come playoff time. Instead of a matchup at Arrowhead Stadium, the two could be meeting at Highmark Stadium with a berth in the Super Bowl on the line.

    Luckily for Mahomes and the Chiefs, there's still plenty of season left, and a lot could change come this winter.

    The Chiefs are back in action next weekend against the San Francisco 49ers.

