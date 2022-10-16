Patrick Mahomes Knocked for 'Awful' INT in Chiefs' Loss to Josh Allen, Bills

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Buffalo Bills 24-20 on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium to drop to 4-2 on the season, and it was a disappointing loss as Patrick Mahomes and Co. had the opportunity to win the game late in the fourth quarter.

After the Bills scored to make it a 24-20 game, the Chiefs got the ball back with 1:04 remaining on the clock. However, Mahomes tossed an interception with 56 seconds remaining, giving the ball back to Buffalo, which went on to close out the win.

Mahomes, who completed 25 of 40 passes for 338 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions and finished with a 85.2 passer rating, was ripped for throwing an "awful" interception with the game on the line:

Kansas City's loss to Buffalo could prove to be significant come playoff time. Instead of a matchup at Arrowhead Stadium, the two could be meeting at Highmark Stadium with a berth in the Super Bowl on the line.

Luckily for Mahomes and the Chiefs, there's still plenty of season left, and a lot could change come this winter.

The Chiefs are back in action next weekend against the San Francisco 49ers.