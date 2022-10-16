Nick Sirianni Told Eagles Wearing 'Beat Dallas' Shirt in 2021 Was 'Stupid on My Part'

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Last season, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wore a "Beat Dallas" t-shirt to a news conference ahead of the team's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Before Sunday's matchup against America's team, Sirianni, while holding up the "Beat Dallas" t-shirt, said that wearing it last season was "stupid on my part."

Of course, the Eagles-Cowboys rivalry dates back to the dawn of time, but instead of focusing on that rivalry, Sirianni wants his players to focus on playing for each other and getting the win because it's all that matters this week.

With a win, the Eagles will move to 6-0 on the season. They are the only team in the NFL that is still undefeated. A loss would drop them to 5-1, tied with Dallas for the division lead.