    Lakers' Russell Westbrook Day-to-Day with Hamstring Injury

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVOctober 16, 2022

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 05: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up before a preseason game against the Phoenix Suns at T-Mobile Arena on October 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Suns defeated the Lakers 119-115.
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is considered "day-to-day" with left hamstring soreness, per Mike Trudell of Spectrum.

    Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported there was no structural damage found.

    Westbrook suffered the injury during his team's final preseason game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday. He was seen limping off the court after just five minutes of game time and never returned.

    The Lakers open the regular season on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors.

    Westbrook's role with the team was already in question with the veteran guard coming off the bench during Friday's game.

    "It's not a demotion; it's a realignment," head coach Darvin Ham told reporters.

    The Lakers also held trade talks with the Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets during the offseason trying to deal away Westbrook, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

    The nine-time All-Star is coming off a disappointing 2021-22 season with Los Angeles, averaging 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game.

    Los Angeles still needs him to stay healthy, especially with fellow guard Dennis Schröder out with a finger injury. Shams Charania on The Rally reported it could be a "long-term injury."

    Patrick Beverley should handle starting point guard duties in the meantime, while Austin Reaves and Kendrick Nunn slide into bigger roles in the backcourt.

