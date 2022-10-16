Report: Rams Open to Cam Akers Trade; Sean McVay, RB Have 'Philosophical' Differences

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cam Akers has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, and there's a chance he's played his last down for the Los Angeles Rams, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

"The belief is that he'll draw significant trade interest, and the team is open to a deal for the right value," Rapoport reported.

The third-year running back reportedly has "philosophical and football-related differences with head coach Sean McVay."

"We're working through some different things right now, so hopefully you guys understand and respect that," McVay told reporters on Friday.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out ourB/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.