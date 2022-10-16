AP College Football Poll 2022: Week 8 Rankings Unveiled for Top 25 Teams

AP Photo/Wade Payne

Tennessee climbed to No. 3 in the Week 8 Associated Press poll as part of a major shakeup after a busy Saturday of college football.

The Volunteers upset Alabama in one of six battles between ranked opponents, nearly all of them living up to the hype with thrilling back-and-forth battles.

Georgia remained No. 1 after an easy win over Vanderbilt, but there was plenty of movement throughout the rest of the Top 25.

AP Poll

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Tennessee

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Alabama

7. Ole Miss

8. TCU

9. UCLA

10. Oregon

11. Oklahoma State

12. USC

13. Wake Forest

14. Syracuse

15. Utah

16. Penn State

17. Kansas State

18. Illinois

19. Kentucky

20. Texas

21. Cincinnati

22. North Carolina

23. North Carolina State

24. Mississippi State

25. Tulane

Tennessee hadn't beaten Alabama since 2006, but the Volunteers pulled off the upset on a game-winning field goal as time expired.

The win also featured an unbelievable offensive showing by Tennessee, as quarterback Hendon Hooker connected with receiver Jalin Hyatt for five touchdowns, including a 78-yard catch-and-run in the fourth quarter:

Hooker also drove the Vols into field goal range in the final 15 seconds of regulation, potentially giving him a Heisman moment.

Alabama was ranked No. 1 just two weeks ago and is now No. 6 in the latest poll.

Michigan is now fourth in the country after its most impressive win of the year, beating Penn State 41-17. A pick-six helped Penn State grab a first-half lead, and the squad went up 17-16 early in the third quarter.

It was all Michigan from there, however, as the Wolverines ended the game with 25 unanswered points to improve to 7-0, handing Penn State its first loss of the season.

TCU stayed undefeated with its 43-40 double-overtime victory over Oklahoma State, featuring a walk-off touchdown by Kendre Miller:

The Horned Frogs trailed by two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but they fought their way back at home and now move up to No. 8 in the latest poll.

There was also drama in the Pac-12 as Utah converted a two-point conversion in the final minute to ensure a 43-42 victory over USC:

Caleb Williams threw five passing touchdowns for USC, but the Trojans fell short and drop from No. 7 to No. 12 after their first loss of the year.

Surprise teams like Ole Miss and Syracuse continued to climb after impressive wins on Saturday, although Syracuse will especially be challenged next week with a road game against Clemson.

Kansas and James Madison were among those that fell out of the Top 25.