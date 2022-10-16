X

    AP College Football Poll 2022: Week 8 Rankings Unveiled for Top 25 Teams

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVOctober 16, 2022

    Fans storm the field after an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 52-49. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
    AP Photo/Wade Payne

    Tennessee climbed to No. 3 in the Week 8 Associated Press poll as part of a major shakeup after a busy Saturday of college football.

    The Volunteers upset Alabama in one of six battles between ranked opponents, nearly all of them living up to the hype with thrilling back-and-forth battles.

    Georgia remained No. 1 after an easy win over Vanderbilt, but there was plenty of movement throughout the rest of the Top 25.

    AP Poll

    1. Georgia

    2. Ohio State

    3. Tennessee

    4. Michigan

    5. Clemson

    6. Alabama

    7. Ole Miss

    8. TCU

    9. UCLA

    10. Oregon

    11. Oklahoma State

    12. USC

    13. Wake Forest

    14. Syracuse

    AP College Football Poll 2022: Week 8 Rankings Unveiled for Top 25 Teams
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    15. Utah

    16. Penn State

    17. Kansas State

    18. Illinois

    19. Kentucky

    20. Texas

    21. Cincinnati

    22. North Carolina

    23. North Carolina State

    24. Mississippi State

    25. Tulane

    Tennessee hadn't beaten Alabama since 2006, but the Volunteers pulled off the upset on a game-winning field goal as time expired.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    TENNESSEE UPSETS NO. 3 BAMA! 😱😱😱 <a href="https://t.co/bOtGUphqr3">pic.twitter.com/bOtGUphqr3</a>

    The win also featured an unbelievable offensive showing by Tennessee, as quarterback Hendon Hooker connected with receiver Jalin Hyatt for five touchdowns, including a 78-yard catch-and-run in the fourth quarter:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    HOOKER TO HYATT FOR THEIR 4TH TD🔥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/CBSSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBSSports</a>)<a href="https://t.co/poCj5Z1qHN">pic.twitter.com/poCj5Z1qHN</a>

    Hooker also drove the Vols into field goal range in the final 15 seconds of regulation, potentially giving him a Heisman moment.

    Alabama was ranked No. 1 just two weeks ago and is now No. 6 in the latest poll.

    Michigan is now fourth in the country after its most impressive win of the year, beating Penn State 41-17. A pick-six helped Penn State grab a first-half lead, and the squad went up 17-16 early in the third quarter.

    It was all Michigan from there, however, as the Wolverines ended the game with 25 unanswered points to improve to 7-0, handing Penn State its first loss of the season.

    TCU stayed undefeated with its 43-40 double-overtime victory over Oklahoma State, featuring a walk-off touchdown by Kendre Miller:

    br_betting @br_betting

    TCU (-200 ML) PULLS OFF THE COMEBACK WIN IN OT 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/WbswzGLgdL">pic.twitter.com/WbswzGLgdL</a>

    The Horned Frogs trailed by two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but they fought their way back at home and now move up to No. 8 in the latest poll.

    There was also drama in the Pac-12 as Utah converted a two-point conversion in the final minute to ensure a 43-42 victory over USC:

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    UTAH LEADS!<a href="https://twitter.com/Utah_Football?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Utah_Football</a> converts for 2 to take the 1-point lead late! <a href="https://t.co/e2R04hx8SI">pic.twitter.com/e2R04hx8SI</a>

    Caleb Williams threw five passing touchdowns for USC, but the Trojans fell short and drop from No. 7 to No. 12 after their first loss of the year.

    Surprise teams like Ole Miss and Syracuse continued to climb after impressive wins on Saturday, although Syracuse will especially be challenged next week with a road game against Clemson.

    Kansas and James Madison were among those that fell out of the Top 25.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.