Jalen Ramsey Thinks Rams 'Will Be Home' for Odell Beckham Jr. amid Free Agency Rumors

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent as he works his way back from a torn ACL suffered during last February's Super Bowl while with the Los Angeles Rams.

His eventual destination remains up in the air, but former teammate and Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is confident that he'll head back to L.A.

“No, I ain’t got to check in,” Ramsey told reporters when asked if he had seen Beckham's recent tweets about the Rams' offers for him to return (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).

"I know what’s up. So we got a while anyway before Odell is back playing football, right? So he’s going to take care of himself, take care of his body, and when the time is right, I’m still confident that this will be home. But that’s up to him like at the end of the day. Selfishly, obviously I want him here. But I want what’s best for him, like as a friend of him. I want what’s best for him."

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Beckham is targeting a mid-November return to the field. The Athletic named the Rams, Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers as potential fits, although it's unclear what (if any) team(s) lead the pack for his services.

At any rate, that team is getting a three-time Pro Bowler who excelled with the Rams after parting ways with the Cleveland Browns midseason.

He caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular-season games before adding 21 more receptions for 288 yards and two more scores in four playoff contests.

Beckham, who turns 30 in November, would be a welcome addition to a playoff-contending team in need of receiving help. Last time around, he helped guide the Rams to the Super Bowl. We'll see in a month's time if Beckham is a good-luck charm again, but for now, the ex-LSU star is working his way back to the field.