Ex-NFL QB Jay Cutler Provided Tennessee Football Team with Cigars After Alabama Upset

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers upset the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide 52-49 on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, and former Vanderbilt quarterback Jay Cutler surprised the team with an awesome gift after the win.

Cutler was one of the people who supplied the Vols with postgame victory cigars, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated.

The victory cigar has existed in the Alabama-Tennessee rivalry since the 1960s.

A back-and-forth second half ended when Tennessee kicker Chase McGrath drilled a 40-yard field goal as time expired to seal the win for the Volunteers. The victory ended a 15-game losing streak to Alabama and pushed Tennessee's record to 6-0.