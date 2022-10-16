X

    Ex-NFL QB Jay Cutler Provided Tennessee Football Team with Cigars After Alabama Upset

    Erin WalshOctober 16, 2022

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 05: Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler stands on the field prior to the game between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on September 05, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)
    Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

    The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers upset the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide 52-49 on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, and former Vanderbilt quarterback Jay Cutler surprised the team with an awesome gift after the win.

    Cutler was one of the people who supplied the Vols with postgame victory cigars, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated.

    Ross Dellenger @RossDellenger

    One of the people who supplied the Tennessee football team with cigars was none other than Jay Cutler, the former Vanderbilt QB.<br><br>Why did he do it?<br><br>“He wanted us to beat Bama,” says a Vols administrator.

    Ross Dellenger @RossDellenger

    Tennessee AD Danny White and coach Josh Heupel in the postgame locker room smoking cigars. <a href="https://t.co/IobF52G4Gx">pic.twitter.com/IobF52G4Gx</a>

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    "THIS IS COLLEGE FOOTBALL AT ITS ABSOLUTE BEST!" <br><br>Josh Heupel joins <a href="https://twitter.com/JennyDell_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JennyDell_</a> after an unforgettable win in Knoxville. <a href="https://t.co/e7srjJdFPU">pic.twitter.com/e7srjJdFPU</a>

    The victory cigar has existed in the Alabama-Tennessee rivalry since the 1960s.

    A back-and-forth second half ended when Tennessee kicker Chase McGrath drilled a 40-yard field goal as time expired to seal the win for the Volunteers. The victory ended a 15-game losing streak to Alabama and pushed Tennessee's record to 6-0.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.