76ers Rumors: Matisse Thybulle, PHI Discussing New Contract Before Season Opener

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers have engaged in "brief conversations" with guard Matisse Thybulle's camp about the possibility of a rookie-scale contract extension, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

The talks have been held with Aaron Goodwin of Goodwin Sports, who represents the former University of Washington star.

The two sides have a deadline of 6 p.m. ET Monday to reach a deal. If an agreement is not reached, the 25-year-old is set to become a restricted free agent after this season.

The two-time All-Defensive second-team player started 50 of 66 games for the 76ers last year. He averaged 5.7 points on 50.0 percent shooting while posting 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. Per Heavy.com 76ers staff writer Sean Bernard, he's also tops in the league (per-36 minutes) in deflections:

Thanks in part to his efforts, the 76ers have finished eighth, second and 12th in defensive rating over the past three years, per Basketball-Reference.

Thybulle figures to come off the bench this year in a key role in support of starters Joel Embiid, James Harden, P.J. Tucker, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris. The 76ers will start their season Tuesday on the road against the Boston Celtics.