    76ers Rumors: Matisse Thybulle, PHI Discussing New Contract Before Season Opener

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 16, 2022

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 12: Matisse Thybulle #22 of the Philadelphia 76ers dunks the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during a preseason game on October 12, 2022 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Philadelphia 76ers have engaged in "brief conversations" with guard Matisse Thybulle's camp about the possibility of a rookie-scale contract extension, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

    The talks have been held with Aaron Goodwin of Goodwin Sports, who represents the former University of Washington star.

    The two sides have a deadline of 6 p.m. ET Monday to reach a deal. If an agreement is not reached, the 25-year-old is set to become a restricted free agent after this season.

    The two-time All-Defensive second-team player started 50 of 66 games for the 76ers last year. He averaged 5.7 points on 50.0 percent shooting while posting 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. Per Heavy.com 76ers staff writer Sean Bernard, he's also tops in the league (per-36 minutes) in deflections:

    Sean Barnard @Sean_Barnard1

    NBA leaders in deflections per 36 minutes last season:<br><br>1a)Matisse Thybulle (5.3)<br>1b)Paul Reed (5.3)<br>3)Gary Payton II (5.2)<br>4)Jose Alvarado (4.7)<br>5)De'Anthony Melton (4.5) <br><br>This Sixers defense is going to be fun

    Thanks in part to his efforts, the 76ers have finished eighth, second and 12th in defensive rating over the past three years, per Basketball-Reference.

    Thybulle figures to come off the bench this year in a key role in support of starters Joel Embiid, James Harden, P.J. Tucker, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris. The 76ers will start their season Tuesday on the road against the Boston Celtics.

