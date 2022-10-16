The Real Winners and Losers From UFC Fight Night 212

4 of 6

Brazilian veteran Raphael Assuncao ended a four-fight skid with an upset victory (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Just when you thought it was safe to wager on big favorites, it wasn't.

Bantamweight Victor Henry arrived to Saturday's main card as the surest of sure things and went off as a -435 proposition against 40-year-old Brazilian veteran Raphael Assuncao.

He was the biggest favorite on the five-bout show, but when push came to shove it wasn't as sure as it appeared on the DraftKings line.

A loser in four straight fights and admittedly nearing the end of an 18-year career, Assuncao reverted back to the clinical, patient style that had fueled his greatest successes and rode it to a shutout unanimous decision to cash out as a +350 underdog.

"There's too much emotion right now. A lot of emotion," said Assuncao, who dropped to his knees and openly wept upon hearing the official announcement. "I've been through some tough times in my career and in my life. I was thinking of retirement. I don't want to make any decisions right now, but it's getting close."

Assuncao won 11 of his first 12 bouts after arriving to the UFC in 2011 and has defeats of both Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw on his resume—not to mention Jorge Masvidal—but had been finished three times since last winning at UFC 226 in 2018.

He scored consistently with counter strikes as Henry pressed the action through the first round, then got his foe to his back after Henry had missed on a spinning kick two minutes into the second. He landed a series of hard right hands and scored another takedown later in the second and was able to avoid Henry's desperate aggression in the third.

His 12 bantamweight wins are second-most in the division's history.

"I went back to the coaches and I was like, 'Hey guys, I wanna go back to what I used to do," Assuncao said. "It's sometimes not the best fight for the fans, but I kinda wanted to go back to that style. I changed my style because I thought 'I've got to be exciting' and it didn't work out for me."