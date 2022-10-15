Patriots' Robert Kraft Marries Dana Blumberg in Surprise Ceremony; Tom Brady Attends

Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft got married in a surprise wedding on Friday night.

Per Ian Mohr and Leah Bitsky of Page Six, Kraft and Dr. Dana Blumberg tied the knot in New York City in front of a crowd of around 250 people.

"We hear the 81-year-old billionaire and 47-year-old doctor invited guests to a 'Kickoff and a Touchdown' party at the Hall des Lumières in lower Manhattan and told them to dress festively, but did not disclose that they’d be tying the knot," Mohr and Bitsky wrote.

In true football fashion, Kraft and Blumberg put together a 10-minute video shown to the attendees that ended with iconic broadcaster Al Michaels introducing them as husband and wife.

Mohr and Bitsky did note it's unclear where and when the couple actually exchanged nuptials, though Kraft did do the Jewish custom of stepping on a glass wrapped in a cloth at Friday's party.

The couple also called in Elton John, who had a day off from his farewell tour, to play at the party and announce the couple to the gathered audience for the first time.

Ed Sheeran and Meek Mill were among the other musical acts who performed. Several current and former NFL players, including Tom Brady, Randy Moss and Drew Bledsoe, were in attendance.

Kraft and Blumberg began dating in 2019 and publicly announced their engagement in March at an event in Palm Beach. This is the second marriage for Kraft. His first wife, Myra Hiatt Kraft, died from ovarian cancer in July 2011.