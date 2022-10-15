Bryce Young Reportedly to Make Return From Shoulder Injury for Alabama vs. Tennessee

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young is reportedly expected to return from injury and start against Tennessee on Saturday.

Appearing on ESPN College GameDay on Saturday, college football insider Pete Thamel (h/t On3.com's Andrew Graham) said Young is going to go through warm-ups and will start against the Volunteers, "barring anything unexpected."

Young suffered a shoulder injury during a 49-26 win over Arkansas two weeks ago, and he did not play in last week's 24-20 win against Texas A&M.

