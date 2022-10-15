NBA Twitter Mocks Lakers After Blowout Loss vs. Kings

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers wrapped up a dreadful preseason with an uninspired 133-86 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

In six preseason games, the Lakers went 1-5 and were outscored by an average of 16.3 points per contest. They lost two games to the Kings by a combined 77 points.

The Lakers shot just 35.8 percent from the field (8-of-33 from three-point range). LeBron James was 4-of-13 with 10 points in 18 minutes. Russell Westbrook, who was supposed to get a look off the bench, injured his hamstring after just five minutes on the court.

As you would expect, Twitter had a lot of things to say about the Lakers after they got their doors blown off by Sacramento.

Friday's game wasn't necessarily representative of what the Lakers will look like when the regular season begins.

Anthony Davis didn't travel to Sacramento for precautionary reasons due to lower back soreness. The eight-time All-Star looked excellent in three preseason games, averaging 19.3 points and 9.0 rebounds with a 40.0 three-point percentage.

James and Patrick Beverley both played fewer than 20 minutes. This game was absolutely an indictment of the Lakers' depth and could spell bad news when head coach Darvin Ham has to go to his bench in the regular season.

It probably won't take long once the regular season begins to see where the Lakers stand in the Western Conference hierarchy. Their first two games are against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center (Oct. 18) and at home against the Los Angeles Clippers (Oct. 20).