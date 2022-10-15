X

    NBA Twitter Mocks Lakers After Blowout Loss vs. Kings

    Adam WellsOctober 15, 2022

    SACRAMENTO, CA - OCTOBER 14: Davion Mitchell #15 and the Sacramento Kings celebrate during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 14, 2022 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers wrapped up a dreadful preseason with an uninspired 133-86 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

    In six preseason games, the Lakers went 1-5 and were outscored by an average of 16.3 points per contest. They lost two games to the Kings by a combined 77 points.

    The Lakers shot just 35.8 percent from the field (8-of-33 from three-point range). LeBron James was 4-of-13 with 10 points in 18 minutes. Russell Westbrook, who was supposed to get a look off the bench, injured his hamstring after just five minutes on the court.

    As you would expect, Twitter had a lot of things to say about the Lakers after they got their doors blown off by Sacramento.

    shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe

    Ain’t no way I’m about to be staying up watching the Lakers bulljive this yr. Don’t care it’s a preseason gm. No other tms look this bad in the preseason. 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬

    Coach Rome @Rome_Beast

    it’s genuinely insane how bad the lakers are when just 1 of ad and bron miss games or go to the bench. a change needs to be made before the season starts

    GOAT James @LeBrowLakers

    Game so bad ESPN deleted the box score <a href="https://t.co/4ol5ZYdKJX">pic.twitter.com/4ol5ZYdKJX</a>

    OG Laker Dana @lakersdana

    Hate to say it, but the Lakers look really bad. And that last play of Q1 was lazy, slow, and horrible. No hustle at all. Poor basketball skills. They absolutely deserve to be down by 13 at the end of Q1.

    Kings Film Room @SacFilmRoom

    The Lakers look awful. Like ridiculously bad

    Tyson Beck @tysonbeckdesign

    I’ve sat through and even enjoyed watching bad seasons when the Lakers had the young core but the current Lakers don’t deserve your time. Haven’t watched a game since 2021 and moved across to watching the league as a whole daily.

    EL Gran' Osvaldo @Vizzy_rayven

    The lakers have lost by 30+ twice this preseason, that’s the sign of a bad team that’s the sign of how clueless Rob Pelinka has been lately with roster construction.

    Friday's game wasn't necessarily representative of what the Lakers will look like when the regular season begins.

    Anthony Davis didn't travel to Sacramento for precautionary reasons due to lower back soreness. The eight-time All-Star looked excellent in three preseason games, averaging 19.3 points and 9.0 rebounds with a 40.0 three-point percentage.

    James and Patrick Beverley both played fewer than 20 minutes. This game was absolutely an indictment of the Lakers' depth and could spell bad news when head coach Darvin Ham has to go to his bench in the regular season.

    NBA Twitter Mocks Lakers After Blowout Loss vs. Kings
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Hardwood Paroxysm @HPbasketball

    I wouldn't worry about how bad the Lakers look in preseason when you have plenty of games starting with the freaking Warriors on Tuesday to focus on how bad they look

    It probably won't take long once the regular season begins to see where the Lakers stand in the Western Conference hierarchy. Their first two games are against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center (Oct. 18) and at home against the Los Angeles Clippers (Oct. 20).

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.