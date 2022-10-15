X

    MLB Twitter Rips Dodgers' 'Embarrassing' Offense After Game 3 Loss vs. Padres

    Adam WellsOctober 15, 2022

    SAN DIEGO, CA - OCTOBER 14: San Diego Padres fans react as Chris Taylor #3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks back to the dugout after striking out in the ninth inning during the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on Friday, October 14, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Dodgers are one loss away from seeing their magical season come to an end in the National League Division Series.

    After Friday's 2-1 loss in Game 3 to the San Diego Padres that saw them go 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and leave seven men on base, the Los Dodgers find themselves in a 2-1 series hole.

    The story of this NLDS thus far has been Los Angeles' inability to execute with runners in scoring position.

    Blake Harris @BlakeHarrisTBLA

    Unreal<br><br>Just unreal <br><br>0-for-19 with runners in scoring position <br><br>Embarrassing

    The Dodgers opened this series looking exactly like the team everyone saw during the regular season. They scored five runs in the first three innings of Game 1, including going 3-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

    Gavin Lux's two-out double in the bottom of the third in Los Angeles' 5-3 win on Tuesday was the last hit the team had with a runner in scoring position. The offense has been held to four runs over the past 23 innings.

    Mark Brockett @Tuff_Overlord

    The Dodgers with runners in scoring position... <a href="https://t.co/kEFGJo9Hda">pic.twitter.com/kEFGJo9Hda</a>

    Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports

    now 0-19 through the 6th <a href="https://t.co/2lC790EZkH">https://t.co/2lC790EZkH</a>

    MLB Twitter Rips Dodgers' 'Embarrassing' Offense After Game 3 Loss vs. Padres
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Michael @Wittman7

    It’s always funny to me how some fans just blame Dave Roberts for every loss. Dodgers went 0-8 with RISP and left 10 runners on base. Dave Roberts might actually be able to hit better than the Dodgers OF right now

    Josh Thomas @jokeylocomotive

    Dodgers MLB ranks with RISP<br><br>wRC+ - 1st<br>OPS - 1st<br>wOBA - 1st<br>AVG - 1st<br>Hits - 1st<br>Sac Flies - t1st<br><br>Etc. So, you know, of course. <a href="https://t.co/lee4HIptQF">https://t.co/lee4HIptQF</a>

    George🇬🇷 @g_martin21

    The dodgers have decided to play the worst capable baseball ever bro literally if they went 2-19 with RISP they’re probably up 2-0 instead of about to be down 1-2

    Peter Eric @4thGenBruin

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/Dodgers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Dodgers</a> remain embarrassingly putrid with RISP. Don’t deserve to win.

    Blake Harris @BlakeHarrisTBLA

    The Dodgers fall to the Padres and now are one game away from being eliminated. <br><br>The pitching kept them in this game, but the offense looked like something you’d see at a Dodgers Adult Fantasy Camp. <br><br>0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and 0 for their last 19.

    Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was asked about the contrast between his team and the Padres when runners get in scoring position following Friday's loss.

    Jack Harris @Jack_A_Harris

    Dave Roberts on the Dodgers' issues w/ RISP:<br><br>"You can see those guys [the Padres] with runners in scoring position are getting more into at-bats, they're using the big part of the field. I think that we're being hyperaggressive early in counts and not staying on the ball."

    The Padres haven't been appreciably better than the Dodgers in run-scoring situations in the series thus far. They are only 4-for-35 through three games, including 1-for-10 in Game 3, but the margins in the playoffs are so small that a .114 average can make all the difference.

    The Dodgers have made the playoffs every year since 2013. They have only lost in the NLDS three times during that span, most recently in 2019 to the Washington Nationals.

    Los Angeles won a franchise record 111 games during the regular season, tied for the fourth-most in a single year in MLB history.

    One more loss will find the Dodgers going home much earlier than anyone expected. They will send Tyler Anderson to the mound in Game 4 looking to keep their season alive. This will be his first postseason appearance since 2018 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

    Joe Musgrove will get the start with an opportunity to send the Padres to the NLCS for the first time since 1998. The right-hander pitched San Diego to the Division Series with seven shutout innings in Game 3 of the Wild Card series against the New York Mets on Sunday.

    The Dodgers and Padres will play Game 4 at Petco Park on Saturday at 9:37 p.m. ET.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.