Paolo Banchero's Highlight-Packed Preseason Finale Showcases Magic Star's Potential

The Orlando Magic defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-108 on Friday in their final preseason game of the 2022-23 campaign, and rookie Paolo Banchero was the star of the show.

The 2022 No. 1 pick finished with 17 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes. He made 6-of-12 shots from the floor and 1-of-3 shots from beyond the arc in his final tuneup before the season opener.

Banchero began the preseason on a rough note, finishing a 109-97 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 3 with eight points, two rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes. However, he has looked more comfortable in each game since, and his highlights from Friday's game prove he's ready for his regular-season debut.

The Magic picked Banchero first overall ahead of both Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith Jr. in the 2022 NBA draft hoping he would help lead a starting rotation that includes Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr.

Based on his last few preseason performances, Banchero looks ready for the big time.

The Magic open the 2022-23 season on Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons.