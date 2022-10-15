X

    Paolo Banchero's Highlight-Packed Preseason Finale Showcases Magic Star's Potential

    Erin WalshOctober 15, 2022

    ORLANDO, FL - OCTOBER 11: Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic looks on during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on October 11, 2022 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Orlando Magic defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-108 on Friday in their final preseason game of the 2022-23 campaign, and rookie Paolo Banchero was the star of the show.

    The 2022 No. 1 pick finished with 17 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes. He made 6-of-12 shots from the floor and 1-of-3 shots from beyond the arc in his final tuneup before the season opener.

    Banchero began the preseason on a rough note, finishing a 109-97 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 3 with eight points, two rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes. However, he has looked more comfortable in each game since, and his highlights from Friday's game prove he's ready for his regular-season debut.

    Magic Nation @MagicNationCP

    Paolo Banchero with the no-look dime to Wendell Carter Jr. 👀 <a href="https://t.co/7xPqfquiov">pic.twitter.com/7xPqfquiov</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Paolo Banchero coming at ya 💥 <a href="https://t.co/Fd7PzkZEsF">pic.twitter.com/Fd7PzkZEsF</a>

    NBA @NBA

    This stepback by Paolo Banchero is too smooth 😤<br><br>Start Your 7-Day Free Trial <br>📲 <a href="https://t.co/rtPKXgcMWx">https://t.co/rtPKXgcMWx</a> <a href="https://t.co/DK7lmvzINY">pic.twitter.com/DK7lmvzINY</a>

    Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

    paoloooo 💥 <a href="https://t.co/wHa3oQnPIG">pic.twitter.com/wHa3oQnPIG</a>

    Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

    P5 in rhythm 💰 <a href="https://twitter.com/Pp_doesit?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Pp_doesit</a> <a href="https://t.co/bF0NHFvty6">pic.twitter.com/bF0NHFvty6</a>

    Magic On Top💫 @MagicOnTop

    Banchero plays like he’s been in this league for 10+ years

    Bossalinie @Carlos_Marcello

    Paolo Banchero is the real deal

    RichBoi🍀🤙🏾🧀🏈 @RBJ217217

    Paolo Banchero is gonna be 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Don’t take him for granted Magic fans!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPreseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPreseason</a>

    TraJon Walker @jmbagay

    Paolo Banchero is good at this basketball thing

    The Magic picked Banchero first overall ahead of both Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith Jr. in the 2022 NBA draft hoping he would help lead a starting rotation that includes Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr.

    Based on his last few preseason performances, Banchero looks ready for the big time.

    The Magic open the 2022-23 season on Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons.

