Colts Rumors: Sam Ehlinger Supplants Nick Foles as No. 2 QB Behind Matt Ryan

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts have moved second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger to second on the team's signal-caller depth chart ahead of ex-backup Nick Foles and behind starter Matt Ryan.

That news is per Mike Chappell of FOX59, who noted that Foles will also be inactive for the team's game Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Per Chappell, the move is not "seen as a threat to Ryan’s status" as a starter even though the veteran signal-caller has struggled through his first five games in a Colts uniform.

The four-time Pro Bowler and 2016 NFL MVP played 14 seasons for the Atlanta Falcons before being traded to Indianapolis last offseason. This year has not gone well because of an NFL-high 10 turnovers (seven interceptions, three lost fumbles). He also sits 26th in quarterback rating thus far.

Indianapolis' offense has also struggled to the tune of 13.8 points per game, the league's worst mark. That includes a 24-0 loss to the Jaguars.

The Colts selected Ehlinger, a former Texas star, with a seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He shined in the 2022 preseason by completing 24-of-29 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns (no interceptions). The 24-year-old also rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown on six carries.

Indianapolis will host Jacksonville at 1 p.m. ET Sunday in Lucas Oil Stadium.