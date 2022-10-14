X

    Report: Jon Jones 'In Dialogue' with UFC About Fighting in Main Event on Dec. 10 Card

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 14, 2022

    File - In this July 6, 2019, file photo, Jon Jones, right, lands a kick on Thiago Santos during their light heavyweight mixed martial arts title bout at UFC 239 in Las Vegas. UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is denying allegations that he assaulted a waitress in a New Mexico strip club. Denise White, a representative for Jones, said in a statement Monday, July 22, 2019, that he is confident he will be cleared of the "baseless claim." (AP Photo/Eric Jamison, File)
    AP Photo/Eric Jamison, File

    Jon Jones' team is having conversations with the UFC regarding the possibility of the former two-time light heavyweight champion fighting in the UFC 282 main event on Dec. 10.

    MMA journalist Ariel Helwani delivered the news on Jones and broke down his potential opponents, including Francis Ngannou or Stipe Miocic.

    Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani

    If they can get Jones x Miocic done, that’ll be the UFC 282 main. If not, the main will be Prochazka x Teixeira 2. <br><br>And if they can’t get Jones x Miocic done for 12/10, they’ll set their sights on doing Ngannou x Jones in March, if Ngannou re-signs. Developing.

    Jones has been training for a transition to the heavyweight division. The 35-year-old has gone 26-1 with one no-contest for his professional career.

    He last fought in February 2020 against Dominick Reyes, who he beat via unanimous decision to retain the light heavyweight title.

    Helwani previously reported on Jones and said that he would not be back until March if the December date does not come to fruition.

    Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani

    Feels like I’ve been answering Jon Jones questions all year. <br><br>Well, there’s one more chance to see him fight. That’s on Dec. 10. They’re still trying. Clock is ticking. If not, he won’t be back until March earliest &amp; Prochazka-Teixeira 2 will end up being the main event for 282. <a href="https://t.co/0GK32ik5tS">pic.twitter.com/0GK32ik5tS</a>

    As of now, the UFC 282 main event is a light heavyweight title battle between champion Jiří Procházka and challenger Glover Teixeira.

    Jones' best shot to get back into the Octagon before the calendar year ends would appear to be a fight with Miocic based on Helwani's comments. The 40-year-old Miocic is 20-4 lifetime.

    The two-time heavyweight champion last fought on March 27, 2021, when Ngannou defeated him via a second-round knockout at UFC 260.

    Report: Jon Jones 'In Dialogue' with UFC About Fighting in Main Event on Dec. 10 Card
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.