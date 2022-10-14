Report: Jon Jones 'In Dialogue' with UFC About Fighting in Main Event on Dec. 10 Card

AP Photo/Eric Jamison, File

Jon Jones' team is having conversations with the UFC regarding the possibility of the former two-time light heavyweight champion fighting in the UFC 282 main event on Dec. 10.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani delivered the news on Jones and broke down his potential opponents, including Francis Ngannou or Stipe Miocic.

Jones has been training for a transition to the heavyweight division. The 35-year-old has gone 26-1 with one no-contest for his professional career.

He last fought in February 2020 against Dominick Reyes, who he beat via unanimous decision to retain the light heavyweight title.

Helwani previously reported on Jones and said that he would not be back until March if the December date does not come to fruition.

As of now, the UFC 282 main event is a light heavyweight title battle between champion Jiří Procházka and challenger Glover Teixeira.

Jones' best shot to get back into the Octagon before the calendar year ends would appear to be a fight with Miocic based on Helwani's comments. The 40-year-old Miocic is 20-4 lifetime.

The two-time heavyweight champion last fought on March 27, 2021, when Ngannou defeated him via a second-round knockout at UFC 260.