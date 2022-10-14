Cowboys' Stephen Jones Feels 'Pretty Strongly' Dak Prescott Will Return by Week 8

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Dak Prescott was listed as questionable for the Dallas Cowboys' Week 6 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, but it appears a more likely timeline for the veteran signal-caller to return is Week 8.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Friday during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas that he's pretty confident Prescott will return to the field against the Chicago Bears on Oct. 30.

"By the Bears game? I would feel pretty strongly that he'll definitely play by the Bears game. But we'll see," Jones said, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Prescott is recovering from thumb surgery following an injury suffered in the team's season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 11. He completed 14 of 29 passes for 134 yards and one interception in a 19-3 loss.

The 29-year-old has struggled to stay healthy of late. After four consecutive seasons of appearing in every game to start his career, Prescott suffered a gruesome ankle injury in Week 5 of the 2020 campaign that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

The Mississippi State product appeared in 16 games during the 2021 season but missed a few weeks of training camp entering the 2022 campaign after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery.

In Prescott's absence this year, Cooper Rush has been highly effective, leading the Cowboys to a 4-0 record while completing 61 percent of his passes for 839 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions.

The Cowboys are tied with the New York Giants for second in the NFC East with a 4-1 record.