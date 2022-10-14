NBA Finals 2023 Odds: Bucks, Celtics, Clippers Among Title Favorites Ahead of Tipoff

Francois Nel/Getty Images

The race for the 2022-23 NBA championship appears to be a toss-up on paper as the regular-season opener rapidly approaches.

The latest FanDuel Sportsbook odds Friday have the Milwaukee Bucks atop the ledger at +550 ($100 bet to win $550).

They are closely followed by the Boston Celtics (+600), Los Angeles Clippers (+700) and Golden State Warriors (+700). The Brooklyn Nets (+900) and Phoenix Suns (+1000) round out the top six.

The leaders of the pack differ throughout various sportsbooks, as noted by ESPN's David Purdum.

It's easy to see why there's difference regarding the top quartet of teams in the Bucks, C's, Warriors and Clippers.

The Bucks were the 2020-21 champions and appeared set for a title defense before All-Star Khris Middleton was lost for the 2022 playoffs with a sprained MCL.

The Celtics are the defending Eastern Conference champions, and the Warriors are the reigning NBA titleholders.

Meanwhile, the Clippers will welcome back superstar Kawhi Leonard, who returns after a year away because of a torn ACL. They also added John Wall to their backcourt.

Overall, this looks like a wide-open season for the NBA crown. The campaign will start with a two-game Tuesday slate when the 76ers visit the Celtics and then the Warriors hosting the Los Angeles Lakers.

