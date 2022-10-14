MLB Rumors: Bruce Bochy Interviews for Rangers' Managerial Position

Sebastian Widmann/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Texas Rangers have interviewed Bruce Bochy for their vacant managerial position, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Bochy, a former San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres manager, met with Rangers general manager Chris Young on Thursday.

The Rangers also interviewed interim manager Tony Beasley for the full-time job earlier this month.

Beasley replaced former manager Chris Woodward in August and finished with a 17-31 record for the 68-94 Rangers. Young told reporters earlier this month that Beasley wasn't going to be judged just on his record leading the team in a short period of time:

“He inherited a difficult situation with a midseason change. We acknowledged that when we made the move we felt like Tony was the right person at the time to help us really re-establish some things that we were missing. And he, in my opinion, succeeded in those areas.”



Bochy is a far more experienced candidate, though.

The 67-year-old managed the Padres from 1995 to 2006, going 951-975. He won the Manager of the Year award in 1996, won four NL West titles and led the Friars to the National League pennant in 1998, though they went on to fall to the New York Yankees in the World Series.

Bochy left the Padres to manage the Giants in 2007 and he served in the position through 2019 before retiring. He went 1,052-1,054 in his 13 seasons in San Francisco and led the Giants to two division titles and three World Series championships.

While Bochy is retired, he's still being considered a managerial candidate after telling Rosenthal in September that he was "not ruling anything out," including a potential return to the dugout.

In addition, Bochy spent time managing recently, agreeing to lead Team France in the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers. However, France was eliminated and did not earn a spot in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

If Bochy is hired by the Rangers, the franchise will be hoping he can lead them back to the postseason for the first time since 2016. Texas also has not posted a winning record since then.

However, there will likely be some competition for Bochy's services. The Toronto Blue Jays, Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox all need new managers. The White Sox have most recently been linked to Bochy.