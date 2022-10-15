8 NHL Teams That Will Benefit From an Increased Salary Cap

0 of 8

Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche shake hands following the 2022 Stanley Cup Final (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Since the 2020-21 season, NHL teams have operated under a salary cap that's risen at a glacial pace. Flattened by a reduction in hockey-related revenue brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the cap was fixed at $81.5 million over the past two seasons, rising to $82.5 million for 2022-23 and scheduled to increase to $83.5 for 2023-24.

However, there is good news ahead for the 32 NHL clubs. On Sept. 27, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman and Rory Boylen reported multiple sources forecast the cap could significantly increase in 2024-25 and 2025-26.

Based on potential revenue projections, the cap could reach between $87.5 million and $88 million for 2024-25. For 2025-26, it could jump another estimated $4 million to $92 million.

Those projections are tied to the NHL returning to full 82-game schedules with full arena attendance, lucrative broadcasting deals with Disney and Turner Sports, as well as new advertising and corporate sponsorship deals.

Every NHL club will profit from those projected increases in the cap, particularly clubs with key players due for new contracts that could extend beyond 2023-24. Here's a look at eight that could benefit the most.

