UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs. Araújo Odds, Schedule, PredictionsOctober 15, 2022
UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs. Araújo Odds, Schedule, Predictions
Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araújo lock horns in a flyweight matchup at UFC Vegas 62 from the UFC's Apex Facility on Saturday night.
Both Grasso and Araújo are within striking distance of a title shot. A win for either would bolster their resume as they look to get into the top three of the division.
The 29-year-old Grasso is the favorite coming in on a three-fight winning streak. However, the 35-year-old Araújo shouldn't be discounted. She has won three of her last four and has proven to be a durable competitor.
Elsewhere on the card, Jonathan Martinez gets a chance to prove himself against a grizzled veteran in Cub Swanson.
It's a night of fights that might not carry the biggest stakes but will feature plenty of action and has the potential to set up some big matchups.
Fight Card, Schedule and Odds
- Alexa Grasso (-230) vs. Viviane Araújo (+195)
- Jonathan Martinez (-200) vs. Cub Swanson (+170)
- Duško Todorović (-200) vs. Jordan Wright (+170)
- Raphael Assunção (+320) vs. Victor Henry (-390)
- Misha Cirkunov (+175) vs. Alonzo Menifield (-205)
- Brandon Davis (+130) vs. Mana Martinez (-105)
- Jacob Malkoun (+105) vs. Nick Maximov (-125)
- Lucas Alexander (+300) vs. Joanderson Brito (-365)
- Sam Hughes (+140) vs. Piera Rodriguez (-165)
- Tatsuro Taira (-250) vs. CJ Vergara (+210)
- Mike Jackson (+500) vs. Pete Rodriguez (-675)
Main Card (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)
Prelims (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Grasso vs. Araújo
Neither Alexa Grasso nor Viviane Araújo are known for their stopping power, but they are the two fighters on the card closest to the top of their division.
The two fighters are evenly matched with well-rounded skillsets. Their striking stats are nearly identical, with both pushing a moderate pace and absorbing a significant amount of strikes.
Araújo's striking defense is a little less effective than Grasso's. She absorbs 5.13 strikes per minute, according to UFC Stats, while Grasso only takes 3.79.
However, she makes up for it by being the more aggressive wrestler of the two. She averages 2.2 takedowns per 15 minutes while Grasso only has 0.5.
The X-factor could be Grasso's defensive wrestling. She is the better striker and should win those exchanges (even if it's by a small margin). But if she doesn't have an answer for Araújo's takedowns and clinch work, then she could be in for the upset.
Grasso is the younger fighter and has been on a roll with wins over Ji Yeon Kim, Maycee Barber and Joanne Wood in her most recent fights. She gets the slight nod here.
Prediction: Grasso via decision
Martinez vs. Swanson
If it feels like Cub Swanson has been around forever, it's because he has. Swanson was a WEC staple going back to 2007 before the organization ultimately folded into the UFC.
The veteran never quite reached the heights of title contender, but he's been tough historically and is still racking up knockouts as he ages into the twilight of his career.
Now, he enters the cage as a 38-year-old who hasn't fought since December 2021 and is moving down to the bantamweight division. In the other corner, he'll see a fighter in Jonathan Martinez who is entering his prime at 28 years old and has picked up a win in each of his three most recent fights.
This projects to be a fun one. Swanson remains in the UFC despite never reaching the elite level because he's willing to throw down and make fights exciting.
Martinez should be a willing dance partner. He's not a knockout artist by any stretch, but he doesn't mind pushing the pace and taking a punch to dish one out.
The result should be a hard-fought slugfest, although it's fair to wonder if Swanson still has the speed to contend with a rising talent like Martinez.
Prediction: Martinez via decision
Todorović vs. Wright
The fight between Duško Todorović and Jordan Wright is about two middleweight fighters with potential trying to get back on track.
Todorović is coming off a loss but has proved he has enough skill on the mat and standing up to be able to put together a nice win streak. Wright has lost back-to-back fights but has enough power to be intriguing if he can add to his repertoire.
Where those strengths and weaknesses meet is what is going to make this fight interesting.
Wright has never seen a decision in his carer. He's a finish-or-be-finished type of fighter who has seven knockouts and five submissions to his name but has also experienced losses by the same methods.
Todorović is a little more calculating but not as dangerous. The Serbian has been bested by three of his last four fighters, with two of those coming by way of knockouts.
He's going to have to be calculating to win this one, but that's a tough ask when Wright is so aggressive.
Prediction: Wright via second-round TKO
Gambling Problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.