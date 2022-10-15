UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs. Araújo Odds, Schedule, Predictions

0 of 4

Alexa Grasso gets a chance to showcase her skills in the main event of UFC Vegas 62. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araújo lock horns in a flyweight matchup at UFC Vegas 62 from the UFC's Apex Facility on Saturday night.

Both Grasso and Araújo are within striking distance of a title shot. A win for either would bolster their resume as they look to get into the top three of the division.

The 29-year-old Grasso is the favorite coming in on a three-fight winning streak. However, the 35-year-old Araújo shouldn't be discounted. She has won three of her last four and has proven to be a durable competitor.

Elsewhere on the card, Jonathan Martinez gets a chance to prove himself against a grizzled veteran in Cub Swanson.

It's a night of fights that might not carry the biggest stakes but will feature plenty of action and has the potential to set up some big matchups.