Warriors Rumors: Draymond Green to Lakers Buzz Thought to Be Contract Leverage Tactic

Elsa/Getty Images

As Draymond Green prepares to potentially become a free agent after this season, there have been rumblings he could pursue a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.com, there's a belief around the NBA that Green is using the Lakers for leverage to try to get more money from Golden State.

There have been a lot of questions about Green's future with the Warriors in the wake of his altercation with Jordan Poole during a practice last week that resulted in the four-time All-Star punching his teammate.

After stepping away from the team for a few days, Green returned Thursday and addressed the situation with Poole during a press conference.

"Jordan's a professional and I'm a professional," Green said. "We have a job to do...We're gonna do what it takes to win, and I think that's the most important thing."

Head coach Steve Kerr announced the Warriors fined Green, but he was not going to be suspended and he's expected to play in the preseason finale Friday against the Denver Nuggets.

In the aftermath of the Poole punch, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said on First Take this week that Green wants to play for the Lakers if he leaves Golden State.

Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic reported in July that Green "wants and believes" he deserves a four-year max contract from the Warriors, but the team had "no plans" to make him such an offer.

The Warriors are in a tricky spot with player contracts. They have been willing to pay deep into the repeater tax to keep their core of Green, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson together.

Things will start to get interesting after this season with Green able to opt out of his deal and Andrew Wiggins set to become an unrestricted free agent. Kerr told reporters earlier this week that Poole is "hopefully" about to sign a "big extension" with the team.

Green's current deal pays him $25.8 million this season with a $27.6 million player option for 2023-24. The 32-year-old was named to the All-Defensive second team last season, and he averaged 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game in 46 games during the 2021-22 campaign.

The Warriors will begin defense of their NBA title Oct. 18 when they host the Lakers at Chase Center.