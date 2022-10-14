Report: Tom Brady Facing Fine for Apparent Kick at Grady Jarrett on Roughing Penalty

Grady Jarrett and Tom Brady (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The NFL is reportedly reviewing whether Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady should be fined for apparently trying to kick Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett during the teams' Week 5 game.

Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press reported Friday the NFL is working to determine whether it was an intentional act. Brady could face a $10,500 fine for a first-time kicking offense.

Jarrett was flagged for roughing the passer on the fourth-quarter play, a highly controversial call, and video from the incident shows Brady kicking his leg toward the Falcons defender. It's unclear if he makes contact.

The play in question happened with three minutes left in the final quarter Sunday and the Falcons trailing 21-15. On third down, Jarrett wrapped up Brady and took him down for a 10-yard sack, which would have forced a Bucs punt and a chance at a comeback win for Atlanta.

Instead, a flag was thrown for roughing the passer, which referee Jerome Boger described as Jarrett "unnecessarily throwing him to the ground." It was the latest in a recent trend of questionable penalty calls for roughing the passer.

Jarrett said Tuesday on 680 The Fan in Atlanta (via ESPN's Michael Rothstein) he remained in "disbelief" about the game-changing call—the Bucs were able to run out the clock to secure the win—and also stated he spoke with officials about Brady's kicking motion.

"'Look, you see him now. Let's clean it up.' You know what I'm saying? And then it happened again at the end of the game," he said. "I'm like, 'So, we going to let this slide?'"

Brady, who simply stated "I don't throw flags" after Sunday's game, expanded on his thoughts about the play Monday on his Let's Go! podcast (via Kevin Patra of NFL.com).

"It was a long hug, a long unwelcome hug from Grady," the 15-time Pro Bowler said. "And he was in the backfield all day. So as I said after the games, I don't throw flags. What I do throw is tablets, and I didn't have one accessible at that time. He had a hell of a game. I'll leave it at that."

The Buccaneers quarterback didn't make any reference to the apparent kick.

Brady was previously fined $10,000 for kicking legendary Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed in 2013, per Spotrac. It's the only on-field fine of his career.

Tampa Bay and Atlanta will face off again in Week 18 to wrap up the regular season.

This week, the Bucs travel to Acrisure Stadium to face off with the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Falcons host the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Both games are 1 p.m. ET kickoffs Sunday.