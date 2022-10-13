Broncos' Russell Wilson: Shoulder Injury Improving, 'Getting Better Every Day'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is trending toward being able to play Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Wilson said his shoulder is "getting better every day" after he had a procedure done last week.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported one day after the Broncos' 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts last Thursday that Wilson received a platelet-rich plasma injection "in hopes of relieving discomfort near his throwing shoulder."

According to Pelissero and Rapoport, Wilson was dealing with a strained latissimus dorsi that prompted him to have the procedure.

Wilson had been listed on the team's official injury report before the Colts game with a right shoulder injury. He was a limited participant in practice every day.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Thursday that Wilson "looks good" and is "doing an amazing job getting himself to 100 percent" for Week 6.

Since the Broncos are playing on Monday this week, Thursday was their first day of practice before the game. Wilson was again a limited participant with a right shoulder injury designation.

Nothing about Wilson's tenure with the Broncos has gone as expected. They have lost back-to-back games and are 2-3. The offense ranks 31st in points per game (15.0) and is tied for last with six total touchdowns.

Wilson has thrown for 1,254 yards with four touchdowns, three interceptions and a career-low 59.4 completion percentage. The nine-time Pro Bowler threw two fourth-quarter picks in the loss to the Colts.

Denver can get back to .500 and in the AFC playoff mix with a victory over the Chargers. The AFC West rivals split two meetings in 2021. Monday's contest will be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.