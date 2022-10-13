Dan Snyder's Attorneys Say He's No Longer Under NFL Restrictions with Commanders

John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The attorneys for beleaguered Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder have claimed he is "no longer under any NFL restriction," per Mark Maske and Nicki Jhabvala at Washington Post, after the NFL ruled Snyder must turn over day-to-day operations of the franchise to his wife and co-CEO Tanya Snyder in July 2021.

That came as part of the league's punishment following its investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct and sexual harassment within the Commanders organization, which also included a $10 million fine.

Per Maske and Jhabvala, the NFL neither confirmed nor denied that Snyder was permitted to retake operational control of the franchise on Thursday.

"Dan Snyder agreed with the NFL that he would step away from day-to-day operations... for a limited period, and he is no longer under any NFL restriction related to his involvement with the team," Snyder's attorneys from the Holland and Knight law firm said in a statement. "That said, Jason Wright has, from day one, done such an outstanding job as team president, that there has been little need for Dan to involve himself in the team's operations. Tanya also has been very engaged and hands on."

Back in April, reports emerged that Snyder's had resumed hands-on control of the team, just days after Roger Goodell told reporters that Snyder was still not overseeing operations.

In August, Goodell suggested that Snyder still wasn't holding the reins.

"As far as his status, as we all know, there's an ongoing investigation, a congressional investigation as well as our investigation into those issues," he said at the owners' meetings. "As we get to resolution on that, Dan and I will discuss where he participates."

Thursday's statement from Snyder's law firm comes on the same day that ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Tisha Thompson reported that Snyder "recently told a close associate that he has gathered enough secrets to 'blow up' several NFL owners, the league office and even commissioner Roger Goodell" and has even hired private investigators to dig up dirt on powerful league figures.

"They can't f--k with me," Snyder has reportedly told associated privately, per that report.

They may try. Per that report, "Many owners and top league executives tell ESPN they would like to see Snyder removed as owner."

It feels as though a battle is brewing. The fact that there isn't any official clarity from the NFL as to whether Snyder is permitted to run day-to-day operations for the Commanders, despite Thursday's assertion from his law firm that he's back to handling that role, has the feel of cannons being loaded.