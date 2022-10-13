Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence Downplays Jalen Hurts' Improvement: Hasn't Played Us Yet

AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

Jalen Hurts has had a strong start to the 2022 season for the 5-0 Philadelphia Eagles, but Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence isn't too worried about him ahead of the crucial NFC East clash between the teams on Sunday night.

"Has he played us?" Lawrence answered when asked by reporters if Hurts has improved this season. "Alright. All you need to write is he hasn't played the Cowboys yet, so we don't know how good he is."

Lawrence did acknowledge that Hurts seems to have a better handle on the offensive scheme of head coach Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

"I think he knows his system better," he told reporters. "I think he's making better reads and stuff like that, but I think there are still areas that he struggles in, so just attack the areas."

Hurts, 24, has thrown for 1,359 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions this season while completing 67.9 percent of his passes and taking 11 sacks. He's gotten a lot of value with his legs as well, rushing for 266 yards and six scores.

The result has been an Eagles offense that ranks second in the NFL in yards per game (419.8) and fifth in points per contest (27.0). They'll face a Cowboys defense that is seventh in yards allowed (311.4) and third in points allowed (14.4).

The Cowboys are also tied for first in the NFL in takeaways with the Eagles and Baltimore Ravens, and rank second in turnover differential at plus-five. The only team that has been better is the Eagles, at plus-nine.

The Cowboys put enormous pressure on opposing quarterbacks, however, with 20 sacks on the season. Only the San Francisco 49ers (21) have more.

That will be the test for Hurts and the Philly offensive line—when they have to drop back in obvious passing situations, can they mitigate the impact of players like Lawrence and Micah Parsons?

If they do, and if they are able to run the ball and keep the Dallas defense on the field, it could be a long night for the Cowboys. Not that Lawrence is concerned.

"You know, you're asking me questions like I should be worried about them," he told reporters. "Never worried, never scared, never quivering from any situation. I just want y'all to understand we're coming to play, too."