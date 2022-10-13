Cowboys' Micah Parsons Headlines Madden 23 Ratings Update After Week 5

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Micah Parsons came into Week 5 woefully underrated in Madden 23 at an 88 overall.

EA Sports is looking to rectify its mistake ahead of Week 6.

The Dallas Cowboys linebacker moved up four points in the latest ratings update to a 92 overall, making him the top-rated right outside linebacker in the game.

It would be fair to argue Parsons is still vastly underrated in the game. The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year is off to a stellar start in 2022, racking up 19 tackles and six sacks through the first five games. He looks primed to compete for Defensive Player of the Year honors again after finishing second behind Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end T.J. Watt in 2021.

On the offensive side, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis won the Gridiron Fan Boost and saw his rating move up from an 82 to an 83. Davis hauled in two long touchdown passes from Josh Allen as part of a three-catch, 171-yard performance in last week's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Lamar Jackson continues to be a mover and shaker in the rankings as he gets off to an MVP-caliber start.

Don't be surprised when there are more massive adjustments coming after a solid Week 6 slate of games.