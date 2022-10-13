Phil Mickelson Says LIV Golf 'Trending Upward,' PGA Tour 'Trending Downward'

Phil Mickelson (Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson said Thursday he's chosen the "winning side" in battle for the future of professional golf with the PGA Tour.

"We play against a lot of the best players in the world on LIV, and there are a lot of the best players in the world on the PGA Tour," Mickelson told reporters. "And ... until both sides sit down and have a conversation and work something out, both sides are going to continue to change and evolve. And I see LIV Golf trending upward, I see the PGA Tour trending downward, and I love the side that I'm on."

The six-time major champion was one of LIV's first marquee additions ahead of its debut event in June. He signed a contract worth an estimated $200 million, per Brentley Romine of Golf Channel.

Mickelson hasn't made a significant on-course impact in the new league, playing just two of its first six events and ranking 32nd in the individual standings, but his track record brings attention and he's used his influence to defend LIV.

That continued Thursday when asked about the tour being funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which has been the source of criticism given the country's poor record on human rights.

"Now the United States and the U.K. are not favorable to this," Mickelson said. "But everywhere outside in the world, LIV Golf is loved. And eventually they come around and they will be accepting of it."

The 52-year-old added: "And I find that my experience with everybody associated with LIV Golf has been nothing but incredibly positive, and I have the utmost respect for everybody that I've been involved with."

LIV is playing the penultimate tournament of its debut season in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The three-day event gets underway Friday.

Last month, Mickelson said LIV was "here to stay" as part of a plea for the sides to work together to find a common path forward.

"The best solution is for us to come together," Lefty said. "I think that the world of professional golf has a need for the old historical 'history of the game' product that the PGA Tour provides.

"I think that LIV provides a really cool, updated feel that is attracting a lot of younger crowds. Both are good for the game of golf and the inclusion of LIV Golf in the ecosystem of the golf world is necessary. As soon as that happens, we all start working together. It's going to be a really positive thing for everyone."

So far, the PGA Tour has shown no interest in ending the sport's proverbial cold war, though superstar Rory McIlroy recently echoed Mickelson's thoughts on working together.

LIV Golf will wrap up its first season with the Team Championship in Miami beginning Oct. 28.