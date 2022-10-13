Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Free-Agent WR Wanted Michael Gallup-Type Contract From Rams

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sought "a Michael Gallup-type offer" from the Los Angeles Rams, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Like Beckham, Gallup was recuperating from a torn ACL this offseason. The injury didn't preclude him from signing a five-year, $57.5 million deal to return to the Dallas Cowboys.

On Tuesday, Beckham alluded to a difference of opinion with the Rams regarding a possible deal that would bring him back to L.A.:

Rams head coach Sean McVay responded to the comments to say the door remains open and that Los Angeles hasn't left the negotiating table for good.

"I love Odell," he told reporters. "We have constant dialogue. He also knows that certainly I don't think that's the last [offer] that would come from us. I'm not familiar with what it is. He knows how we feel about him. We've got a little bit of time."

Gallup and Beckham might have suffered the same injury, but their situations this offseason weren't direct parallels.

For one, Beckham will be four years older than Gallup when he celebrates his 30th birthday in November. OBJ has had two ACL injuries as well, which is an obvious consideration regarding his outlook for this year and beyond. In a vacuum, a multiyear deal for Gallup is a little more palatable.

The Rams weren't in a position where they could write a blank check for the three-time Pro Bowler, either. Ahead of free agency, they were $20.9 million above the salary cap, and Spotrac projects them to be $2.1 million in the red for 2023 and $20.3 million over in 2024.

Even the savviest of NFL general managers can only navigate round the cap for so long before they have to deal with the consequences of kicking the can down the road. Rams GM Les Snead can't keep going all-in forever.

Rapoport reported Sunday that Beckham could wait until mid-November, after the Nov. 1 trade deadline, to sign his next deal. If he returns for the second half and has a strong finish, perhaps then he could get the financial security a long-term contract would provide.