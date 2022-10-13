Report: Glover Teixeira, Jiri Prochazka Verbally Agree to Title Fight for UFC 282

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka have reportedly made a verbal agreement to have a rematch at UFC 282 in December.

According to Damon Martin of MMAFighting.com, nothing is official, but the fight is expected to occur Dec. 10 with T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas being the likely venue.

If the bout happens, it will be a rematch from UFC 275 in June, which saw Prochazka defeat Teixeira by fifth-round submission to win the UFC light heavyweight title in a Fight of the Year contender.

Per Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, it has yet to be determined if Teixeira vs. Prochazka II will be the main event or co-main event of UFC 282.

Martin noted there had been consideration about holding off on the rematch until UFC 283 in Teixeira's home country of Brazil, but the decision was made to go with UFC 282 instead.

The win over Teixeira was the biggest of Prochazka's career, as it gave the 29-year-old fighter his first championship in UFC.

While the Czech star is just three fights into his UFC career after a lengthy run in Rizin, he is undefeated in those bouts and owns an overall career record of 29-3 with 25 wins by knockout and three by submission.

Prochazka is one of the hottest fighters in the world currently, as he is on a 13-fight winning streak and hasn't lost since December 2015.

Teixeira, 42, is something of a UFC legend, having been with the promotion since UFC 146 in 2012.

He owns a career record of 33-8 with 18 knockouts and 10 submissions, and he owns victories over several notable names, including Quinton Jackson, Rashad Evans, Ryan Bader and Jan Blachowicz.

Teixeira had won six fights in a row entering his bout with Prochazka, including a submission victory over Blachowicz at UFC 267 in October 2021 to win the light heavyweight title.

Prochazka and Teixeira were evenly matched during their first meeting, and if the rematch is anything close to their initial encounter, it could be a coin flip once again.