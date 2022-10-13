NFL Reportedly Has No Plans to Vote on Commanders' Dan Snyder at Owners' Meeting

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder reportedly isn't in immediate danger of being voted out of his position.

Per The Athletic's Ben Standig, there are "no plans" to vote on Snyder's status at the upcoming owners' meetings on Oct. 18 in New York.

On Thursday, ESPN's Seth Wickersham, Don Van Natta Jr. and Tisha Thompson reported Snyder has told people "he will never accept" being forced to sell the club and is "paranoid" his fellow team owners, employees and NFL executives will reveal information about him and break non-disclosure agreements.

Citing multiple team owners and other league sources, the ESPN report also noted Snyder has instructed his law firms to hire private investigators to look up information that could potentially be used against other owners and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Snyder has been the subject of two separate investigations, one by the league and one by the United States House Oversight Committee.

In a 29-page memo released by the House Committee in June, Snyder was found to have conducted a "shadow investigation" of allegations he fostered a toxic work culture within the Commanders organization and worked with the NFL to monitor and bury findings from an internal investigation.

The NFL took over the investigation being led by Washington D.C.-based attorney Beth Wilkinson in 2020 after Snyder originally hired her to look into allegations of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct within the organization.

In July 2021, the league announced Wilkinson completed her review with the determination that the organization "was highly unprofessional," generally and particularly toward women, with ownership and senior management paying "little or no attention to these issues."

In February, the NFL informed the House Committee on Oversight and Reform it hired attorney Mary Jo White to investigate new sexual harassment allegations against Snyder made by former Washington cheerleader and marketing manager Tiffani A. Johnston.

Per Jarrett Bell of USA Today, one team owner said there is "growing frustration" about the situation with the Commanders.

Another owner told Bell they were "counting votes" for the possibility of being able to force Snyder to sell control of the Washington franchise.

League rules require at least 75 percent of owners (24 total) to vote in favor of removing Snyder from power. There is no indication at this point there is enough support to do so, nor that the league intends to hold a vote on the subject.

Snyder bought the Commanders in 1999 after the death of previous owner Jack Kent Cooke.