Kevin Durant: Warriors 'a Strong Group' Despite Draymond Green, Jordan Poole Incident

Kevin Durant plays for the Brooklyn Nets, but he is familiar with the inner workings of the Golden State Warriors considering he suited up for three seasons alongside many members of the current core.

That makes it all the more notable he weighed in on Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole during practice on Oct. 5.

"I know that group," Durant said, per ESPN's Nick Friedell . "That's a strong group, tight-knit group. And I just hate to see that be seen in the public, what's going on in practices and stuff. But hopefully they get that figured out and we can move forward."

He also pointed out Golden State has rallied around the saying "Strength in Numbers," and the collaboration of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and others should help the team move on as the 2022-23 season begins.

Perhaps some of that strength was already on display when both Curry and head coach Steve Kerr told reporters a report suggesting there was a buildup in frustration from some around the team with Poole's attitude ahead of a potential contract extension wasn't true at all.

Friedell noted an incident between Durant and Green during the 2018-19 campaign escalated to the point where it "carried over into the locker room and threatened to derail the team's camaraderie" even though it didn't become physical.

"That's not the same situation," Durant said. "Somebody got punched in the face. ... It's no comparison to that. It was just some words that being—I heard people say that that happens a lot in the NBA. I had never seen nothing like that before. But what me and Draymond did a few years back, that s--t happens all the time. So it's easy to get through something like that, but I don't know what this situation is like."

Green apologized for the incident and took some time away from the team in the aftermath.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported the expectation is that the Michigan State product will return for the Tuesday opener against the Los Angeles Lakers.

As for Durant, he played for the Warriors from 2016-17 through 2018-19, and any potential lingering tension with Green didn't stop the team from building a modern-day dynasty. Golden State reached the NBA Finals all three seasons and won the championship twice in that span.

Perhaps it would have won all three titles had Durant not missed the majority of the 2019 Finals against the Toronto Raptors with an injury.

The Warriors are entering the new season as reigning champions after defeating the Boston Celtics in last season's Finals, and they surely hope to work through this issue as well to continue their run of success.