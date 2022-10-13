Tom Brady's Brand Signs Jackson State's Shedeur Sanders, Deion's Son, to NIL Contract

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Jackson State star Shedeur Sanders signed a name, image and likeness deal with Brady Brand, the apparel company owned by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

"I'm so excited to work with the Brady team," Sanders said, per Boardroom's Randall Williams. "Tom has been a longtime mentor to me both on and off the field, and I've been a fan of his apparel brand since its inception, so this partnership feels like a natural next step. I couldn't be more grateful and excited to join the list of world-class athletes that represent the brand."

Sanders is the son of Jackson State head coach and NFL legend Deion Sanders.

Brady announced last December he was launching a signature apparel brand, and Sanders was one of 10 college athletes signed to help promote the company's first clothing line.

Williams noted this represents Brady Brand's first official NIL endorsement: "Sanders will have input in areas like product development and wear testing, and will additionally be outfitted in Brady gear for upcoming games during Jackson State’s ongoing football season."

The sophomore signal-caller has thrown for 1,713 yards, 17 touchdowns and two interceptions to help the Tigers open the season at 5-0. His 167.4 quarterback rating is seventh-best across FCS.

Sanders has benefited from the dawn of the NIL era. He signed a deal with Gatorade in January, becoming the first college football player to do so, and inked a contract with Beats by Dre before that.

The 20-year-old is 14th on On3's NIL 100, with a valuation of $1.2 million.