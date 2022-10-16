Ranking 5 Best Opponents for Deontay Wilder's Next Fight

0 of 5

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

And just like that, Deontay Wilder is back in the heavyweight big time.

The former 10-defense WBC champ had spent a year on the shelf since an 11th-round knockout loss to Tyson Fury in a failed attempt to regain the strap he'd lost 20 months earlier.

A week shy of age 37, Wilder returned with a first-round blowout of fringe contender Robert Helenius in a Fox/PBC pay-per-view production from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Wilder is now 43-0 with 42 KOs against fighters other than Fury, with whom he's drawn and been finished twice in a rivalry dating back to their initial meeting in December 2018.

Helenius, now 31-4 in 14 years as a professional, had arrived with three straight KO victories but had been stopped twice by past Wilder title-defense victims Johann Duhaupas (KO 6 in 2016) and Gerald Washington (KO 8 in 2019).

The triumph reopened the big-fight floodgates for Wilder and set the Bleacher Report combat writing staff to thinking about the best foes for his next appearance. Scroll through to see what we came up with, and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.