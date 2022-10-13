ESPN: Snyder 'Will Never Accept' If Forced to Sell Commanders; Has Become 'Paranoid'

John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Few team owners in all of professional sports have come under more scrutiny than Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, who has faced multiple investigations into the team's workplace culture during his tenure.

According to a report from Seth Wickersham, Don Van Natta Jr. and Tisha Thompson of ESPN, Snyder has said "he will never accept" being forced to sell the team and is "paranoid" that fellow league owners, employees and NFL executives will reveal information about him and break non-disclosure agreements.

The report also revealed he has met with some owners in an effort to generate support, which is one reason Snyder reportedly told associates he remains confident he won't be voted out in a process that would require at least 24 owners forcing him to sell.

The central theme of the ESPN report is one of potential mutually assured destruction and blackmail, as Snyder has reportedly gathered information about NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and fellow league owners.

He said he has enough information to "blow up" some of his colleagues and described the league as a "mafia" in which "all the owners hate each other."

While a Commanders spokesperson called the idea Snyder said that as "simply ridiculous and utterly false," another owner said he is "backed into a corner" and "behaving like a mad dog cornered."

The NFL did hand down a punishment following an investigation into the organization's culture in July 2021, fining the franchise $10 million and forcing Snyder to give some of the day-to-day responsibilities to his wife, Tanya, but the report said he "is still far more involved running the club than most realize."

In terms of potentially being forced to sell, a team spokesperson said he "has the support of many of his peers."

However, the report said some around the league, including owners, have been bothered by the NFL being "in lockstep with Washington on many fronts, 'propping up' the franchise, in the words of one owner, by burying attorney Beth Wilkinson's report about the team's toxic workplace last year, and by helping the Commanders avoid penalties for repeated violations of the Rooney Rule."

One owner said Goodell "doesn't want to touch this," and Wickersham, Van Natta and Thompson suggested any vote to force Snyder out will start with owners and not the commissioner's office.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seen as a longtime friend and confidant for Snyder, but one owner said he is one of those Snyder has collected "dirt" on from private investigators. Jones reportedly told some close to him that he "might not be able" to protect Snyder at this point.

Snyder purchased the franchise in 1999 for $800 million, which was then a record price for a sports franchise within the United States.

The team has made the playoffs just six times in 23 seasons since Snyder bought the team and has never advanced past the divisional round of the playoffs. The last postseason victory came during the 2005 campaign.