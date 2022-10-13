ESPN: NFL Insiders Feel Commanders 'Struggled to Establish a More Inclusive Culture'

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

The Washington Commanders may not have fully remedied the issues that prompted an investigation into the organization's workplace culture, according to ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Tisha Thompson.

"There is a growing consensus around the league that, despite news releases to the contrary, the Commanders have struggled to establish a more inclusive culture," the report said. "And sources told ESPN they wonder if Jason Wright, the team's president and the first Black man in NFL history to hold that title, has true authority to fix the team."

The Commanders issued a statement following the story:

Wright's hiring in August 2020 was considered a significant moment for more reasons than one. In addition to him becoming the first Black NFL team president, he said his arrival "should send a signal more broadly to the shift in culture that Dan and Tanya Snyder, Coach [Ron] Rivera and myself are now trying to make."

Still, ESPN cited the acquisition of Carson Wentz as a sign of owner Dan Snyder's continued influence behind the scenes. Snyder was reportedly "imploring football decision-makers last March ... despite a deal he made with Goodell in July 2021, when he was also fined $10 million, to give up day-to-day management to his wife, Tanya."

The NFL announced in 2021 that Tanya Snyder "will assume responsibilities for all day-to-day team operations and represent the club at all league meetings and other league activities for at least the next several months."

That resulted from the inquiry led by Beth Wilkinson that found the Commanders had a "highly unprofessional" workplace. Multiple female employees detailed examples of sexual harassment and a "general lack of respect," which were ignored or not taken seriously by team executives.

Congress even involved itself in the matter, writing a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in October 2021 requesting documents from the league connected to the investigation.

Goodell testified before the committee in June and echoed the NFL's initial announcement.

"It is clear to me that the workplace in Washington was unprofessional and unacceptable in numerous respects: bullying, widespread disrespect toward colleagues, use of demeaning language, public embarrassment, and harassment," he said.

Snyder has weathered significant scrutiny across his tenure as the Commanders' owner, but some have begun to wonder whether the NBA's effective ouster of Phoenix Suns majority governor Robert Sarver could pave the way for Snyder to meet the same fate.

According to Van Natta, Wickersham and Thompson, Snyder has reached out to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones "to have his back and to persuade fellow owners not to throw him out." However, Jones' support alone may not be enough, with other owners growing increasingly frustrated with Snyder.