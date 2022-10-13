ESPN: Commanders' Daniel Snyder Says NFL 'Is a Mafia' and 'They Can't F--k with Me'

John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has reportedly told those close to him that he has enough "dirt" on other NFL owners and commissioner Roger Goodell to "blow up" the league if he so chooses.

According to ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Tisha Thompson, sources indicated that Snyder has said "They can't f--k with me" in reference to the NFL. He has also reportedly referred to the NFL as a "mafia" and said "all the owners hate each other."

An anonymous owner dismissed Snyder's alleged feelings, saying, "That's not true. All the owners hate Dan."

A Commanders spokesperson denied that Snyder said any of what was reported by ESPN, calling it "simply ridiculous and utterly false."

Several people within the league, including owners, told ESPN that Snyder had his law firms and private investigators look into other owners and Goodell in an effort to find "dirt."

Sources believe Snyder has targeted at least six owners, including Jerry Jones of the rival Dallas Cowboys.

An anonymous owner told ESPN that Snyder told them he has "dirt" on Jones, and another source said Snyder has told one confidant he has a "file" on Jones despite the fact that they have long been friends.

In June, Mark Maske, Liz Clarke and Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reported on a 29-page memo released by Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform regarding Snyder.

As part of an investigation into the Commanders' alleged toxic workplace culture, Maloney found that Snyder launched a "shadow investigation" into his accusers that included a "100-slide dossier with emails, text messages, telephone records, and social media posts from journalists, victims, and witnesses who had made credible public accusations of harassment against the Commanders."

Former Commanders cheerleader and marketing manager Tiffani Johnston told the committee in February that Snyder once touched her thigh underneath the table at a team dinner and tried to take her to his limo afterward.

Will Hobson of the Washington Post then reported in June that a former Commanders employee alleged in 2009 that Snyder sexually harassed and assaulted her, which led to the team paying her $1.6 million in exchange for confidentiality.

Snyder denied all allegations against him and said the $1.6 million payment was made based on the "guidance of an insurance company."

Following an investigation into the Commanders' workplace culture, the NFL fined the team $10 million in July 2021 and ordered Snyder to surrender control of the club to his wife, Tanya Snyder, "for at least the next several months."

While Snyder was not seen around the team publicly last season, he resurfaced two weeks ago prior to the Commanders' road game against the Cowboys.

Snyder was on the field at AT&T Stadium before the game, which is the most visible he has been since being forced to step away last year.