Toni Storm on Beating Thunder Rosa and Ending 'Interim Nonsense' and More

1 of 6

Storm had a highly publicized exit from WWE in December last year, so speculation on where she would pop up next began almost immediately.

Some people may have expected to see her go back to Stardom, but whenever a big free agent becomes available, AEW is always toward the top of the list of options.

While Storm has been with AEW for only a little over six months, she has already cemented herself as one of the most popular and successful women in the company.

"I've really loved it so far," she said. "I've really loved putting myself into AEW, and it's my life now. I'm on the road with them every week, and I love it. I get to go out and compete and perform for great crowds all over the United States and Canada, which is awesome.

"So, I'm just having a really awesome time, as stressful as it is being champion and, you know, high expectations of me. It's a lot of pressure, but I just love being a part of a locker room. They have such a great locker room full of wonderful, hardworking people. Now. I feel like I'm at home, I feel like I've found a family within AEW."

While Storm feels like she has found the place for her, the stresses of being at the top have not escaped her mind.

"I'm loving it. but I have a hell of a target on my back," she said. "It's very stressful right now, as much as I'm enjoying it. You know, everyone's targeting me, I've got the thing that everyone wants. So, yeah, it's been busy."