    NBA Fans Clown Russell Westbrook for Appearing to Ignore Pat Beverley in Lakers Game

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVOctober 13, 2022

    Los Angeles Lakers' Russell Westbrook stands on the court during first half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

    Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook was roundly criticized on social media for both his performance and demeanor during a 118-113 preseason loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

    Westbrook has been the primary scapegoat for the Lakers' struggles since the start of last season, and he didn't do himself any favors when he seemingly ignored teammate Patrick Beverley during Wednesday's contest.

    Beverley, who was acquired in an offseason trade with the Utah Jazz as a potential replacement for Westbrook in the starting lineup, called for a team huddle during the third quarter, and Westbrook was the only player on the court who didn't join in.

    That didn't sit well with fans, as several of them blasted Westbrook on Twitter for his actions:

    LakersSpin @LakersSpin

    Not feeling this from Westbrook AT ALL<a href="https://t.co/R0LKWuw6bt">pic.twitter.com/R0LKWuw6bt</a>

    John @iam_johnw

    Lebron is a top 2 player all time and is listening to pat bev yet Russell Westbrook won’t lmaoo <a href="https://t.co/NJtbBfSsWi">pic.twitter.com/NJtbBfSsWi</a>

    NBA Memes @NBAMemes

    *Patrick Beverley calls for a huddle*<br><br>Russell Westbrook: <a href="https://t.co/vq3vhAwFru">pic.twitter.com/vq3vhAwFru</a>

    Sean “Spaces” Davis @Sean_Davi

    Russ bro idc this is a bad look <a href="https://t.co/QcGWAjFa1U">pic.twitter.com/QcGWAjFa1U</a>

    Mark Jackson’s burner’s burner’s burner @LeGoat23789799

    lol everyone seen what russ just did when pat tried to huddle them up right? i’m done, i’m officially fully on the trade russ train till it happens with all due respect this dude is a bum.

    Aside from the incident with Beverley, Westbrook simply didn't play well in Wednesday's game despite getting plenty of run with 25 minutes of action.

    The 2017 NBA MVP finished with just five points on 1-of-3 shooting from the field and 0-of-2 shooting from beyond the arc, to go along with four assists and three rebounds.

    Westbrook was often derided by fans for his play last season amid the Lakers struggling and failing to reach the playoffs, and that has carried over to the 2022 preseason:

    Kareem @Kareem_is_it

    Just send Russ home or something. Get him outta here

    Mark Jackson’s Burner @casualtakeking

    Nothing against Russel Westbrook but the lakers are legit better when he doesn’t step on the court with all due respect

    Sam Yeezy @samstaydipped

    U know how certain players make plays to win you games that don’t always show up on the stat sheet? Westbrook does that but for losing

    Josh Toussaint @josh2saint

    Russell Westbrook doesn’t fit this team<br><br>If the Lakers can pull off a trade, this team is really serious. They look hella good

    The Lakers acquired Westbrook from the Washington Wizards last offseason in hopes that he could form a Big Three with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but it didn't work out due in large part to those two missing time with injuries.

    Westbrook opted into the final year of his deal for 2022-23, and while there was speculation regarding a potential trade, his $41.7 million contract is an albatross, making it difficult to find a taker.

    As a result, the Lakers are set to roll into the season with Westbrook in a key role, and that could prove disastrous unless he makes improvements on the effort he turned in during Wednesday's preseason outing.

