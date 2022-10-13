X

    Kyle Wright Celebrated by MLB Twitter in Braves' NLDS Game 2 Win vs. Phillies

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 13, 2022

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 12: Kyle Wright #30 of the Atlanta Braves delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning in game two of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 12, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    The Atlanta Braves knotted their National League Division Series with the Philadelphia Phillies at one game apiece after defeating their NL East rival 3-0 on Wednesday from Truist Park.

    Atlanta starting pitcher Kyle Wright struck out six over six shutout innings while allowing just two hits and one walk.

    The National League Cy Young candidate continued his torrid pace from the regular season when he went 21-5 with a 3.19 ERA and struck out nearly a batter per inning over 30 starts.

    He didn't encounter much trouble Wednesday.

    A Bryce Harper leadoff double in the second raised some cause for concern, but Wright sat the next three batters down.

    JT Realmuto hit a one-out single in the fourth to potentially get a rally going with more power behind him in Harper and Nick Castellanos. They each smacked long fly balls, but both fell into center fielder Michael Harris II's glove.

    Atlanta did all its damage at the dish with two outs in the sixth after three straight RBI singles from Matt Olson, Austin Riley and Travis d'Arnaud.

    From there, the Atlanta bullpen did its job with three shutout innings, allowing just one hit along the way.

    Wright ultimately set the table for Atlanta, which bounced back from a tough 7-6 series-opening loss the day before.

    Staff ace Max Fried uncharacteristically struggled in Game 1 with four earned runs over 3.1 innings, and Atlanta needed a quality start from Wright to get back on track, especially with a taxed bullpen.

    Now Atlanta won't fly to Philadelphia in a do-or-die scenario for Game 3.

    Here's how Twitter felt about Wright, who went 8-0 over his last nine regular-season starts and continued his dominance of Philadelphia this year.

    Bally Sports: Braves @BravesOnBally

    Kyle Wright shoved on the postseason stage (again) 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/d5d88sdofo">pic.twitter.com/d5d88sdofo</a>

    Jayson Stark @jaysonst

    Kyle Wright has pitched 25 innings vs. the Phillies this year.<br><br>He only allowed 10 hits - 2 of them tonight.

    Stephen @b_outliers

    take a bow, Kyle Wright. that was tremendous when the team needed it most

    SportsTalkATL Jake (1-0 in GOTYs) @cantguardjake

    Come hell or high water Kyle Wright brought it tonight &amp; I couldn’t be more proud

    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano

    Kyle Wright has tossed five shutout innings. The Braves needed a great start tonight, and he has delivered thus far.

    Battery Power @BatteryPowerSBN

    Kyle Wright, that is just what everybody needs from you tonight. More of that going forward, please.

    KC Covington @FriedBasballATL

    Kyle Wright out-dueled Wheeler tonight. <br><br>Boss. <a href="https://t.co/rddpWyjjeL">https://t.co/rddpWyjjeL</a>

    Jeff Schultz @JeffSchultzATL

    Kyle Wright has really stayed composed when the Phillies had a runner on base. That's been a major part of his development this season.

    Greg Peterson @GUnit_81

    If there was an MLB most improved player award, Kyle Wright would win it. From a complete liability with a 6.56 ERA and 6.2 walks per nine innings from 2018-2021 to the Braves being the verge of going 17-1 in his last 18 starts and leading the league in wins.

    Andy Mitchell @SonofaMitch12

    That was one of the biggest and best postseason starts in Atlanta Braves history by my guy Kyle Wright. <a href="https://twitter.com/Kyle_Wright44?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Kyle_Wright44</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Braves?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@braves</a>

    Game 3 will go down Friday at 4:37 p.m. ET from Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park. Aaron Nola will be the Phillies' starter. Atlanta did not announce its Game 3 pitcher prior to Game 2.

