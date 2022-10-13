Kyle Wright Celebrated by MLB Twitter in Braves' NLDS Game 2 Win vs. Phillies

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves knotted their National League Division Series with the Philadelphia Phillies at one game apiece after defeating their NL East rival 3-0 on Wednesday from Truist Park.

Atlanta starting pitcher Kyle Wright struck out six over six shutout innings while allowing just two hits and one walk.

The National League Cy Young candidate continued his torrid pace from the regular season when he went 21-5 with a 3.19 ERA and struck out nearly a batter per inning over 30 starts.

He didn't encounter much trouble Wednesday.

A Bryce Harper leadoff double in the second raised some cause for concern, but Wright sat the next three batters down.

JT Realmuto hit a one-out single in the fourth to potentially get a rally going with more power behind him in Harper and Nick Castellanos. They each smacked long fly balls, but both fell into center fielder Michael Harris II's glove.

Atlanta did all its damage at the dish with two outs in the sixth after three straight RBI singles from Matt Olson, Austin Riley and Travis d'Arnaud.

From there, the Atlanta bullpen did its job with three shutout innings, allowing just one hit along the way.

Wright ultimately set the table for Atlanta, which bounced back from a tough 7-6 series-opening loss the day before.

Staff ace Max Fried uncharacteristically struggled in Game 1 with four earned runs over 3.1 innings, and Atlanta needed a quality start from Wright to get back on track, especially with a taxed bullpen.

Now Atlanta won't fly to Philadelphia in a do-or-die scenario for Game 3.

Here's how Twitter felt about Wright, who went 8-0 over his last nine regular-season starts and continued his dominance of Philadelphia this year.

Game 3 will go down Friday at 4:37 p.m. ET from Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park. Aaron Nola will be the Phillies' starter. Atlanta did not announce its Game 3 pitcher prior to Game 2.