Giants' Daniel Jones Talks Injury, Says Ankle is 'Definitely Better Than Last Week'

Stu Forster/Getty Images

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones told reporters that he's feeling good a week-plus after suffering an ankle sprain against the Chicago Bears on Oct. 2.

"Yeah, I feel good," Jones told reporters, per the Giants' team transcript. "I feel good. Definitely better than last week."

Head coach Brian Daboll expressed similar sentiments on Jones, who did not appear on the injury report and practiced Wednesday.

Jones suffered the injury late in the third quarter of the Giants' 20-12 win over Chicago. Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor briefly took over before suffering a concussion in the fourth quarter. That forced the Giants to go back to Jones with third-stringer Davis Webb not active for the game.

New York then went to the Wildcat with running back Saquon Barkley as the de facto quarterback. Jones later went back under center but just handed off for the remainder of his snaps.

There was question as to whether Jones would be able to play last Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Jones notably posted limited practices last Wednesday and Thursday but practiced in full Friday.

He did end up playing Sunday and led the Giants to a 27-22 win after completing 21-of-27 passes for 217 yards in addition to 37 rushing yards.

Jones suffered a smaller injury during the game as he notably was bleeding from his right (throwing) hand, but he told reporters that he just suffered turf burn.

The Giants have gotten off to a hot start thanks in part to Jones, who has completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 848 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He has also done plenty of damage on the ground with 230 rushing yards and two more scores.

Big Blue's next game will occur on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET when they host the Baltimore Ravens.