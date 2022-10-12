Cowboys' Micah Parsons Says 'No Question' He'll Play vs. Eagles Despite Groin Injury

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons is certain he will be on the field against the Philadelphia Eagles despite a groin injury.

Speaking to reporters after Wednesday's practice, Parsons said there is "no question" he will play in Sunday's huge NFC East showdown.

The Cowboys held Parsons out of practice today. He originally suffered the injury during the Cowboys' 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5, though he was still able to record three quarterback hits and two sacks.

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Monday that Parsons' groin injury was "getting better."

Parsons only played 71 percent of Dallas' defensive snaps last week, his fewest in a game this season. The reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year has been an unstoppable force in 2022. His six sacks are tied for most in the league and he's tied for second with seven tackles for loss.

The Cowboys are getting closer to Dak Prescott coming back, though it will likely be at least one more week before he's starting. The two-time Pro Bowler threw passes at practice on Wednesday for the first time since undergoing thumb surgery after Week 1.

McCarthy told reporters afterward that they are preparing Cooper Rush to start against Philadelphia.

Rush has been surprisingly effective under center in four starts. He has thrown for 775 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions since Week 2. The Cowboys have gone 4-0 during that span.

Sunday's game will be for first place in the NFC East. The Eagles are the lone remaining undefeated team in the NFL heading into Week 6. Dallas won both meetings between the two clubs last season, including a 51-26 victory in Week 18.

Parsons sat out that Week 18 contest during the 2021 season. He did record one tackle for loss and 0.5 sacks in the Cowboys' 41-21 win over Philadelphia in Week 3.