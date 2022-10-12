Pau Gasol on 'Overwhelming' Lakers Jersey Retirement: 'Hard for Me to Grasp'

Kelly Defina/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers will retire two-time NBA champion Pau Gasol's No. 16 jersey on March 7, 2023.

As the NBA regular season approaches, Kameron Hay of Complex sat down with Gasol and asked him a variety of questions, including how he was feeling about the upcoming retirement ceremony.

"It’s overwhelming," Gasol said.

"It’s hard for me to grasp and digest; it’s just overwhelming. It’s such a huge honor and recognition by the franchise toward me and what I was able to contribute to those championships, so I’m still processing to be honest. I’m not really prepared for it, but I’m truly humbled and excited."

Gasol played 18 NBA seasons and made six All-Star Games and four All-NBA teams. He was an integral part of the Lakers' three Western Conference titles (2008-10) and last two NBA championships (2009 and 2010).

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who led those teams with Gasol by his side, told journalist Antonio Martin in 2018 the team would not have won those titles without the Spaniard. He also said that Gasol would have his number retired someday.

That's happening in March when the Lakers host the Grizzlies, who Gasol played for from 2001-08 before being traded to L.A.

Gasol also praised the late Bryant, who he called his "older brother."

"But also more importantly, next to Kobe’s No. 8 and No. 24. Knowing that Gigi and him will be looking and watching, unfortunately they won’t be next to me but I know that Vanessa and the girls will be there and it’s going to mean the world to me because Kobe got me to be a better player. Kobe made me a better competitor, he elevated me and that’s what all great players do. And I will forever be thankful to my older brother because he impacted my life in a huge way."

Gasol will be the 11th ex-Laker player to have his number retired, and his name will be alongside greats such as Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.