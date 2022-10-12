Motorcycle Racer Victor Steeman Dies at Age 22; Saves 5 People with Organ Donations

Andre Weening/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Motorcycle racer Victor Steeman died on Tuesday at the age of 22 as a result of injuries suffered in a crash at a race last weekend in Portugal.

Per Motorsport.com, FIM, the official governing body of motorcycle racing, announced Steeman's death.

Steeman's family said in a statement that he was able to help save the lives of five other people by donating his organs following his death:

"Something you have always been afraid of as a parent of a motorcycle racer has now happened. Our Victor could not win this last race.

"Despite the unbearable loss and grief, we are extremely proud to share with you that our hero, through his passing, was able to save five other people by donating his organs.

"We would like to thank everyone for the way you have lived with us over the past few days. We will miss our Victor enormously."

Superbike World Championship posted a message about Steeman on Twitter following his death:

Steeman was competing in the Supersport 300 World Championship on Saturday. He suffered head injuries in a multi-racer crash on the 14th turn of the track.

The race was immediately stopped so medical personnel could aid Steeman. He was transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital.

Steeman has been competing in the Superbike World Championship since 2018. He rode in 42 career races, making the podium six times and racking up five wins.