Robert Saleh on Jets' 3-2 Start: 'We Haven't Done Anything Yet'

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is trying to keep his team's 3-2 start in perspective.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Saleh explained the Jets "have deserved the right to feel good about themselves" before adding they "haven't done anything yet."

This season initially looked like it was going to be another struggle for the Jets. They lost two of their first three games, with the offense scoring a total of 21 points in those losses.

New York's lone victory during that stretch was a 14-point comeback in the final two minutes against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 that was aided by Nick Chubb's decision to score a touchdown rather than take a knee after getting a first down with 1:55 remaining in regulation.

It's worth noting the Jets played their first three games without Zach Wilson. The second-year quarterback suffered a knee injury in their preseason opener. He's led the team to back-to-back wins since returning in Week 4.

Wilson's individual performance still isn't up to the level anyone with the Jets would be hoping for after selecting him No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL draft. The 23-year-old is only completing 56.1 percent of his attempts in two games, but he did go 14-of-21 for 210 yards in Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins.

New York is currently tied with the Miami Dolphins for second place in the AFC East, one game behind the Buffalo Bills. Its three wins are one shy of matching the team's total in 17 games last season.

This is the latest the Jets have been over .500 since going 3-2 after five games in 2017. They lost their next three games en route to a 5-11 overall record.

The Jets will look for their first three-game winning streak since the 2019 season. They will play the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 6.