Former Packers, Jets TE Tyrone Davis Dies at Age 50

Tom Hauck

Former NFL tight end Tyrone Davis died on Oct. 2 at the age of 50, according to an obituary posted by Jeffress Funeral Home in Virginia.

Former Green Bay Packers teammate Earl Dotson also confirmed the news on social media.

"This is difficult to post," Dotson wrote, via TMZ Sports. "Rest in paradise teammate. This good man Tyrone Davis fought beside me on the NFL Green Bay Packers for years. Brother forever."

Davis was drafted by the New York Jets in 1995, but he saw limited action until a trade to the Packers in 1997. After catching two passes in two years with the Jets, he went on to tally 71 receptions in six years in Green Bay.

The former University of Virginia player appeared in 75 total regular-season games, making 27 starts. He played in Super Bowl XXXII as the Denver Broncos beat the Packers.

Davis' best season came in 1998, when he totaled 18 catches for 250 yards and seven touchdowns. One of those scores was the 200th in Brett Favre's career, which came during a 37-3 win over the New York Giants.