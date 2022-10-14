5 Truly Bold Predictions for the 2022-23 NHL Season

1 of 5

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson has gone scorched earth. Youngsters Alex DeBrincat, Brandon Hagel and Kirby Dach were traded prematurely, while 25-year-old Dylan Strome did not receive a qualifying offer despite producing 48 points in 69 games last season. Even by the standards of a rebuild, this “everything must go” mentality is extreme.

If that’s the plan, then surely the Blackhawks would move both Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane, right? The two will be 35 and 34 respectively by the end of the season. They have no realistic chance of hanging around long enough to be a part of the Blackhawks’ next era of Stanley Cup contention. Both are quality players with expiring contracts and multiple Stanley Cups to their names. That is the most boilerplate type of asset on the table at the trading deadline. And for their part, neither seems particularly enthusiastic about the team’s direction.

Yet neither will get traded at the deadline. Despite their apparent disapproval of the team’s cynical approach and their obvious candidacy for a move elsewhere, neither yet appears to have actively made a desire for a trade known. There are other issues that would complicate a trade. Both Kane and Toews have $10.5 million cap hits this season as well as full no-movement clauses. The salary-cap plateau over the last few seasons has a number of teams barely under the cap, particularly the contending teams.

Finding teams that Kane or Toews are willing to head to that also have interest and the available cap space to acquire them won’t be an easy needle for Davidson to thread. The teams that believe they can land either might see more merit in waiting until the summer to sign them for free rather than moving significant assets this season. So, both will stay in Chicago until next offseason.