Celtics Rumors: Grant Williams Contract Extension Doesn't Appear to Be Coming

Elsa/Getty Images

Grant Williams emerged as a key contributor for the Celtics during the 2021-22 campaign, but he enters the 2022-23 season without an extension tying him to Boston for the long term.

The franchise might not lock him up either. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, "There does not seem to be an extension coming."

The Celtics have until 6 p.m. ET on Oct. 17 to work out an extension with Williams.

Boston exercised Williams' club option for the 2022-23 campaign, and it could extend a $6.2 million qualifying offer to him in 2023-24 to make him a restricted free agent, according to Spotrac.

If the Celtics make Williams a qualifying offer, they would need to match any offer made by opposing teams in order to retain him.

Williams was a key contributor off the bench for the Celtics in 2021-22, averaging 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 77 games while shooting 47.5 percent from the floor and 41.1 percent from deep.

It's worth mentioning that the 23-year-old also saw significant improvement in his three-point shooting between his second and third NBA seasons, going from 37.2 percent in 2020-21 to 41.1 percent in 2021-22.

Williams has become one of Boston's most reliable bench players, and he's capable of playing starter minutes. He started 21 of his 77 games last season.

With Williams trending upward, it's reasonable to believe he'll receive a solid offer from opposing teams if the Celtics make him a restricted free agent next summer, and it's worth wondering if the franchise will match any significant offer.

The Celtics selected Williams 22nd overall in the 2019 NBA draft out of Tennessee. He has appeared in 209 games across three seasons with the franchise.

Locking up Williams would provide Boston with some security off the bench for years to come, though the Celtics need to consider that they will have to pay Al Horford next summer provided both sides are keen on moving forward with their partnership.

In addition, Jaylen Brown is due for a contract extension as he's set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

The Celtics open the 2022-23 campaign at home against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 18.