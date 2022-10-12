Jae Crowder Trade Rumors: Suns Want Win-Now Players; Grizzlies, Mavs Not Interested

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns have specific needs when it comes to a Jae Crowder trade, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

Fischer reported Wednesday that Phoenix told teams around the NBA "it only wishes to move Crowder for a player or combination of players who can help win now."

Two potential suitors could be out of the race for now. Fischer reported the Memphis Grizzlies are "not actively pursuing Crowder in their own right," while the same applies to the Dallas Mavericks.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Sept. 25 that Crowder wouldn't attend training camp, with he and the team agreeing to pursue any trade avenues.

Crowder started 67 games and averaged 28.1 minutes per night in 2021-22. Assuming Cameron Johnson takes over as the starting 4, though, Crowder could fall down the depth chart a bit if he stays in Phoenix.

The 32-year-old certainly has some value. He's a solid three-point shooter, posting a 34.6 percent clip across his 10-year career, and he has the ability to defend multiple positions on the floor. Because he typically plays off the ball so much, the 6'6" forward can seamlessly fit into a number of different contenders.

However, the Suns' short-term ambitions could complicate the situation.

Fischer wrote how Crowder would "likely have already been moved as swiftly" as Royce O'Neale—who was shipped from the Utah Jazz to the Brooklyn Nets for a first-round pick—if Phoenix were only looking for draft compensation.

But exchanging Crowder for a 2023 first-rounder would leave the Suns worse off right now because they'd be losing an effective two-way player without getting an immediate replacement. They couldn't exactly turn around and sign a free agent, either, since the market is pretty bare with the regular season right around the corner.

Fischer speculated the Suns could use Crowder as part of a trade to land a better asset, such as a deal involving the Jazz's Jordan Clarkson. In that scenario, they would package Crowder and a pick together.

Phoenix opens the regular season at home on Oct. 19 against the Mavericks. If Crowder remains on the team by then, then it's anybody's guess as to how this will all end.