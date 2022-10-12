Marshawn Lynch Joins Amazon's TNF Coverage Ahead of Bears vs. Commanders

Casey Sykes/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

Marshawn Lynch famously said he was only talking to the media to avoid a fine when he was a player, but he will be part of the media for Thursday's game between the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted Amazon vice president of global sports video Marie Donoghue said on the Marchand & Ourand Sports Media Podcast that Lynch will be part of Amazon's presentation.

The former NFL running back will be involved in short features for the broadcast.

Florio pointed out that discussion of Lynch's role with Amazon "subsided" following his August arrest for DUI, but that has apparently changed.

"I think Marshawn wanted to work through some things," Donoghue told sports media reporters Andrew Marchand and John Ourand. "We were already working with him. We never walked away. We just worked through some things with him and we’re excited. We can’t wait for him to join."

Lynch is no stranger to media appearances, from cameos on television shows and more, and he became a fan favorite during his playing career for his personality and sense of humor.

Still, he remains best known for his career as a five-time Pro Bowler at running back who helped the Seattle Seahawks win the Super Bowl during the 2013 campaign.

Seattle may have won back-to-back Lombardi Trophies if he had the opportunity to run the ball near the goal line at the end of the team's loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX.